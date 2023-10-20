UN poverty expert proposes penalising pay of 'harmful' jobs

Wages should be based on a worker's contribution to wider society — rather than their ability to generate profit, according to a new report of the UN special rapporteur on extreme poverty and human rights, Olivier De Schutter.
"It is absurd that the jobs that are most valuable to others, especially people in poverty, such as care, charity work or health care, are among the lowest-paid, ...
Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.
