Ad
euobserver
Schools in Denmark are closed for the month (Photo: Night Owl City)

Danish children enter fourth week of no school

Health & Society
by Honor Mahony, Brussels,

Grandparents are being roped into help, companies are turning themselves into temporary creches, and employees are being forced to take leave as Denmark enters its fourth week of a teacher lock-out.

Since 1 April, around 875,000 children, aged from six to 16 years, have been unable to attend school after a breakdown in talks between the teachers' union and local government over the setting of working conditions for the coming years.

The deadlock, affecting 69,000 teachers, has had...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

European higher education faces budget cuts
Schools in Denmark are closed for the month (Photo: Night Owl City)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections