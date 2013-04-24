Danish children enter fourth week of no school

Grandparents are being roped into help, companies are turning themselves into temporary creches, and employees are being forced to take leave as Denmark enters its fourth week of a teacher lock-out.
Since 1 April, around 875,000 children, aged from six to 16 years, have been unable to attend school after a breakdown in talks between the teachers' union and local government over the setting of working conditions for the coming years.
The deadlock, affecting 69,000 teachers, has had...
