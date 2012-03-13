Privacy fears hang over EU-wide patient data system

A man from Italy enters a pharmacy in Athens, Greece, to get some medication. Only, he has no prescription. Oh no!

Fortunately, he has an e-prescription. A what? An e-prescription, an online prescription saved under his name on a server in Italy somewhere.

The pharmacist, with the consent of his client, retrieves the prescription over the Internet via so-called national contact points that convert the Italian drug to its Greek equivalent, and all ends well.

The scene is from...