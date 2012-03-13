Ad
euobserver
Paper prescriptions are slowly on their way out (Photo: Bart)

Privacy fears hang over EU-wide patient data system

Health & Society
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

A man from Italy enters a pharmacy in Athens, Greece, to get some medication. Only, he has no prescription. Oh no!

Fortunately, he has an e-prescription. A what? An e-prescription, an online prescription saved under his name on a server in Italy somewhere.

The pharmacist, with the consent of his client, retrieves the prescription over the Internet via so-called national contact points that convert the Italian drug to its Greek equivalent, and all ends well.

The scene is from...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

Power to the patient
Putting the 'e' in e-health
Paper prescriptions are slowly on their way out (Photo: Bart)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections