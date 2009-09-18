Ad
euobserver
EU countries wants to stop Tehran from acquiring enough nuclear technology knowledge to create its own atomic bomb (Photo: Institute for Transuranium Elements)

EU sanctions on Iran clash with EU anti-discrimination rules

Health & Society
by Teresa Küchler,

A group of Dutch-Iranian students have filed a case against the Dutch government for its harsh interpretation of EU sanctions aimed at preventing Iranian students in Europe from acquiring information on nuclear and missile technologies, saying the measures are discriminatory and racist and will not stop Tehran from creating an atomic bomb.

In a bid to strengthen previously approved UN measures against Iran, EU governments in January 2007 agreed to "take measures to prevent Iranian natio...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

EU tops up Iran sanctions
EU countries wants to stop Tehran from acquiring enough nuclear technology knowledge to create its own atomic bomb (Photo: Institute for Transuranium Elements)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections