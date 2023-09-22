Ad
euobserver
The proposed bill would allow full-time workers to have a part-time second job and to work up to 13 hours a day. (Photo: ADEDY)

Why Greek state workers are protesting new labour law

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Thousands of Greek public sector workers have marched towards the Greek parliament to protest against proposed changes to the country's labour laws by the conservative government of prime minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis.

The one-day strike, on Thursday (21 September), was prompted by a parliamentary discussion over a new labour law. One that comes as the government...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

What Spain, Greece and Italy are doing to fight rampant youth unemployment
Greece set to ask for EU aid over floods amid mounting anger
EU Ombudsman opens probe into Frontex role in Greece boat tragedy
The eurozone labour market is not as strong as you think
The proposed bill would allow full-time workers to have a part-time second job and to work up to 13 hours a day. (Photo: ADEDY)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections