EU Commission wants better focus on mental health care

The EU Commission said on Wednesday (6 June) it would set aside €1.23bn from the EU budget for mental health initiatives across the 27-member bloc.
"We need to break down stigma and discrimination so that those in need can reach out and receive the support they need," health commissioner Stella Kyriakides, said, as the EU executive presented its mental health initiatives.
"It is ok not to be o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.
Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.