Ad
euobserver
The EU Commission said mental health problems already impacted around 84 million people before the Covid-19 pandemic — with an economic cost of about €600bn a year, or four percent of the bloc's GDP (Photo: Damir Samatkulov)

EU Commission wants better focus on mental health care

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

The EU Commission said on Wednesday (6 June) it would set aside €1.23bn from the EU budget for mental health initiatives across the 27-member bloc.

"We need to break down stigma and discrimination so that those in need can reach out and receive the support they need," health commissioner Stella Kyriakides, said, as the EU executive presented its mental health initiatives.

"It is ok not to be o...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Related articles

A 'silent pandemic' the EU is not prepared for
Why the EU double standards on mental help for asylum seekers?
Eleven suicides daily — Spain's not-so-silent pandemic
The EU Commission said mental health problems already impacted around 84 million people before the Covid-19 pandemic — with an economic cost of about €600bn a year, or four percent of the bloc's GDP (Photo: Damir Samatkulov)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections