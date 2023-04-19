Ad
euobserver
Luxembourg premier Xavier Bettel said he was 'ashamed' to see politicians wanting to win votes at the expense of minorities (Photo: European Parliament)

Luxembourg's Bettel lashes out against Orbán over LGBTI law

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Luxembourg's gay prime minister Xavier Bettel on Wednesday (18 April) launched an attack on the government of Hungary's Viktor Orbán which has in recent years introduced legislation targeting LGBTI people.

"I'm ashamed to see that some of my colleagues want to win votes at the expense of minorities," Bettel, who is one of two openly gay leaders of the EU, alongside Ireland's Leo Varadkar, told MEPs in the European Parliament plenary.

"This has already happened in our history," he...

Health & Society

Author Bio

Eszter Zalan is a Hungarian journalist who worked for Brussels-based news portal EUobserver specialising in European politics, focusing on populism and Brexit.



euobserver

