euobserver
Reding: no roadmap, no pressure on Germany over anti-discrimination bill (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

EU on gay rights: words or actions?

Health & Society
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

The EU lags in protecting the rights of sexual minorities, MEPs have said, summarising its policy as "words, not action."

The European Commission, for its part, says it is doing all it can, noting that it uses "actions, not words."

"They [in the commission] are very good at words, but they lack in action. It is simply not enough," Austrian Green MEP Ulrike Lunacek, co-president of the European Parliament's LGBT (lesbian, gay, bisexual and transgender)intergroup, told EUobserver i...

Health & Society

Health & Society
euobserver

