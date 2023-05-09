Ad
euobserver
'Traineeships are replacing entry-level jobs,' warned Mark McNulty of the European Youth Forum (Photo: Unsplash)

MEPs agree to ban unpaid EU traineeships

Health & Society
by Paula Soler, Brussels,

Adequate remuneration, social protection and clear learning objectives are the minimum standards that young European trainees should enjoy, MEPs agreed in Strasbourg on Monday (8 May).

The European Parliament's employment committee adopted the report (36 votes in favour, three against and four abstentions) on quality traineeships in ...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Related articles

EU minimum income schemes leaving young people behind
What Spain, Greece and Italy are doing to fight rampant youth unemployment
Report reveals costs and biases of EU 'unpaid traineeships'
'No pay, no way,' said the young Europeans. Now what?
'Traineeships are replacing entry-level jobs,' warned Mark McNulty of the European Youth Forum (Photo: Unsplash)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Paula joined EUobserver in January 2023 and left for Euronews in 2024. Previously she worked for the Spanish online newspaper El Confidencial, where she covered mainly economic and financial affairs.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections