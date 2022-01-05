WHO 'good news': more proof of milder Omicron symptoms

A senior World Health Organisation (WHO) official said on Tuesday (4 January) that hospitalisations and death rates linked to the spread of the more transmissible variant Omicron appeared to be lower than with previous strains.

"What we are seeing now is....the decoupling between the cases and the deaths," said WHO incident manager Abdi Mahamud.

He also noted that several studies suggest that Omicron appeared to affect mostly the upper respiratory tract, causing milder symptoms.