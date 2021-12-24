Europe readies to restrict use of toxic 'forever chemicals'

The European Union is a step closer to restricting some uses of so-called "forever chemicals" next year, despite industry opposition.
Forever chemicals, technically known as per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances (PFAS), earned this nickname because they are considered nearly indestructible.
The PFAS group is made up of more than 4,700 man-made chemicals, which are widely-used across dozens of industries to make products such as cookware, food packaging and cosmetics.
Over tim...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.