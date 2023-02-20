Ad
euobserver
Last October two people were killed, and a third wounded, in a shooting at a gay bar in Bratislava, Slovakia (Photo: Wikimedia)

Anti-LGBTI violence hits unprecedented high, report finds

Health & Society
by Eszter Zalan, Brussels,

Violence against LGBTI people in Europe and central Asia reached its highest level last year, according to the annual report by ILGA-Europe, an advocacy group, published on Monday (20 February).

"Attacks on LGBTI people with a conscious and deliberate will to kill and injure have increased to unprecedented levels," the report said, which is the 12th annual study looking at the human rights situation of LGBTI people in...

