Ad
euobserver
The EU spends less on culture than Estonia does (Photo: Wikipedia)

EU culture budget: small and likely to get smaller

Health & Society
by Philip Ebels, Brussels,

When EU leaders meet in Brussels in November for what is expected to be long round of hard negotiations on the bloc’s new seven-year budget, culture will not be on everyone’s mind.

Allowed only “to support, coordinate or supplement” the policies of its member states, the EU today spends little more than 0.1 percent of what it has on subsidies for the arts - some €170 million per year.

It is less than what Estonia spends on culture. Germany alone spends €9 billion per year. Even Sp...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Related articles

Culture sector an "untapped" resource, says commission
Culture increasingly seen as path to economic growth
The EU spends less on culture than Estonia does (Photo: Wikipedia)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections