Belgium tightens Covid rules as health system 'is cracking'

Belgium has introduced new measures to curb the surge of Covid-19 infections in the country, following the third emergency meeting of federal and regional governments in three weeks.

"The autumn wave is much heavier than was estimated," Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday (3 December).

"The infection rates are among the highest in Europe and the pressure in healthcare has become unsustainable," he also said, arguing that new measures are necessary because "the ...