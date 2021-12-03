Belgium tightens Covid rules as health system 'is cracking'

Belgium has introduced new measures to curb the surge of Covid-19 infections in the country, following the third emergency meeting of federal and regional governments in three weeks.
"The autumn wave is much heavier than was estimated," Belgian prime minister Alexander De Croo said on Friday (3 December).
"The infection rates are among the highest in Europe and the pressure in healthcare has become unsustainable," he also said, arguing that new measures are necessary because "the ...
Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.
