Ad
euobserver
The EU has unveiled new plans to guarantee critical medicine supplies in a bid to protect the bloc from shortages (Photo: Freestocks.org)

Joint procurement and subsidies announced to avoid EU medicine shortages

Health & Society
by Benjamin Fox, Nairobi,

The EU will create ‘strategic projects’ and make more use of joint procurement to protect the bloc from severe shortages of key medicines, and loosen state subsidy rules to do so, the European Commission has announced. 

In a new draft

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Related articles

Hearings live blog: Lahbib, Albuquerque, Kadis, Síkela, Kubilius, Várhelyi
Five years after Covid-19: has Europe learned?
The EU has unveiled new plans to guarantee critical medicine supplies in a bid to protect the bloc from shortages (Photo: Freestocks.org)

Tags

Health & Society

Author Bio

Benjamin Fox is a seasoned reporter and editor, previously working for fellow Brussels publication Euractiv. His reporting has also been published in the Guardian, the East African, Euractiv, Private Eye and Africa Confidential, among others. He heads up the AU-EU section at EUobserver, based in Nairobi, Kenya.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazineWho's who in the EU Parliament committees?

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetterExplainerMagazine

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections