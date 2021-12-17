EU leaders divided over Omicron travel rules

EU leaders failed to guarantee a coordinated approach to travel measures for the Christmas holiday season at their summit on Thursday (16 December), after several member states introduced unilateral measures.

But they stressed boosters shots are "crucial" and "urgent" to curb the new wave of Covid-19 infections and the emergence of the more-transmissible Omicron variant.

"Even as we battle at this time [the] Delta [strain], we know that the Omicron variant is threatening us. It is...