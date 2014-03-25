Ad
euobserver
Rome: organised crime in Italy is said to have a €200bn annual budget.

Italian mob has €200bn annual budget

Rule of Law
by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

The annual budget of organised crime in Italy is bigger than that of the EU, with most of the money spent outside Italy, the country's foreign ministry says.

“Organised crime has an annual budget of more than €200 billion,” said Giovanni Brauzzi, security policy director at the Italian ministry of foreign affairs, on Tuesday (25 March).

“They invest only 10 percent of this budget in Italy, the rest they invest in countries in Europe and elsewhere. They have good friends everywher...

Rule of Law

Author Bio

Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.

Rome: organised crime in Italy is said to have a €200bn annual budget.

Rule of Law

