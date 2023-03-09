Can European governments kick their consulting habit?

Outsourcing public services should be a bit like hiring an electrician or plumber. When something breaks at home that the average person cannot fix with any amount of YouTube DIY videos, we call the experts. We usually do not invite them to move in so they can keep an eye on the light switches and taps, all at an emergency call out rate.

It's a silly analogy, but one that mirrors the oversized role that big consultancies are playing in government. Economist Maria Mazzucato made her own ...