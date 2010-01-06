Ad
euobserver
US universities are doing far better in existing rankings than European ones (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

EU to test new university ranking in 2010

Health & Society
by Helena Spongenberg,

The European Union is developing a new worldwide ranking system of universities to rival currently established league tables in a bid to improve the ranking of European universities and improve Europe's economic power.

National league tables have been common since the 1990s but as higher education has increasingly become globalised with many students opting to take part of their studies abroad, the focus has shifted to worldwide university rankings.

This means the rankings are inc...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Health & Society
US universities are doing far better in existing rankings than European ones (Photo: Helena Spongenberg)

Tags

Health & Society
Ad
Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections