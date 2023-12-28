Kyriakides: Covid-19 helped 'redefine EU health policy'

In March 2020, following a statement from the World Health Organization, Europe began to shut its borders for the first time in over 70 years.

Airports like Paris Orly, Dusseldorf and Heathrow saw planes grounded, sitting idle.

Little thought of airport equipment on misused laneways arose when it became apparent that we were all for now immobile and in quarantine. Schools, offices, cities and countries shut down.

Covid-19 resulted in millions of deaths. Unprecedented pneumologi...