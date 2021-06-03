Everyone can be radicalised, even you

What drives someone like Jürgen Conings? On 17 May, the Belgian soldier stole heavy weaponry from a military depot, wrote a letter threatening a government minister and a virologist - and disappeared.

Even more, what about the 150 or so people who took to the streets to support Conings and his actions, without knowing him?

Most analysis points to Conings' far-right sympathies. The fact that he has provided military training to some Flemish extremist nationalists is sufficient ev...