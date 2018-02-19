Monday

19th Feb 2018

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

MPs demand Council become more transparent

  • Centeno (l) will receive a set of recommendations on how to improve transparency (Photo: Council of the EU)

By

Three Dutch MPs will demand more transparency from the Council of the EU – where national governments meet – on Monday (19 February), on behalf of 26 European chambers of parliament.

They will present Mario Centeno, head of the Eurogroup, with a set of recommendations encased in glass – symbolising that they feel the council should move from being a 'black box' to a glass box.

"Tusk did not have time, but Centeno did," said centre-right Dutch MP Pieter Omtzigt when EUobserver asked why the recommendations were not presented to the president of the European Council, Donald Tusk.

Tusk is likely to be busy with the preparations of Friday's summit.

As leader of the informal body of eurozone finance ministers, Centeno is an important figure.

"The Eurogroup is the most opaque of them all," said Omtzigt, who co-authored the paper Opening up closed doors: Making the EU more transparent for its citizens.

The paper lists four recommendations: systematically publishing documents related to legislative deliberations; adopting more specific, detailed rules on those deliberations; formalising informal bodies like the Eurogroup; and reopening talks on the EU's access to documents regulation.

"Transparency is essential to making democracy meaningful. Without transparency, there can be no public space in which citizens, stakeholders and media can deliberate and thus participate in decision-making," the paper said.

"Members of national parliaments have insufficient access to documents and voting records, including informal voting records, to be able to oversee and scrutinize their governments' actions," it added.

Omtzigt will present the recommendations to Centeno with two fellow Dutch MPs – left-wing Renske Leijten and Martin van Rooijen of a senior citizens' party.

The recommendations were laid out in a letter signed on behalf of 26 national parliaments from 20 member states – there are some 41 houses of parliament in the 28 EU member states, since several have bicameral systems.

Support came from all corners of the EU, including some founding member states, as well as central eastern European countries that joined more recently.

Omtzigt noted that if member states were missing it was more because MPs did not have the mandate to commit support, or he had been unable to meet with them.

The Dutch MP had organised the support among members from the Conference of Parliamentary Committees for Union Affairs of Parliaments of the European Union (Cosac).

Time is up

His colleague Leijten said in a press release that it was the first time that national parliaments worked together like this to try and push the council for more transparency.

"The time that the council can ignore its own transparency rules is over," she declared.

Her parliament's attorney last year declared that the council's practice of making documents confidential by default was unlawful.

"The national parliaments are now very clearly demanding more transparency," Leijten added.

The meeting in Brussels with Centeno comes just six days after the European Ombudsman called on the council to increase transparency.

"Her recommendations were exactly in line with what we wanted," said MP Omtzigt.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU ombudsman urges Council to publish secret documents
  2. EU ombudsman asks Tusk for more transparency
  3. EU 'breaking own laws' by keeping documents secret
  4. Transparency complaints keep EU Ombudsman busy
EU ombudsman asks Tusk for more transparency

Emily O'Reilly wants the European Council president to ask the council to join the transparency register, publish information on meetings with lobbyists and publish more notes on the EU leaders' work.

Eurogroup starts process to pick new ECB chiefs

Eurozone finance ministers will pick who they recommend to become the European Central Bank vice-president - the choice is between their Spanish colleague Luis de Guindos, and the governor of the Central Bank of Ireland, Philip Lane.

News in Brief

  1. German poll puts far-right AfD ahead of SPD for first time
  2. Commissioners poised to join EU-Mexico trade talks
  3. Spain's De Guindos set to be appointed ECB vice-president
  4. Report: Daimler also cheated with diesel
  5. Bulgarian government condemns far-right march in capital
  6. Latvia's central bank chief under arrest
  7. Merkel: Nord Stream 2 pipeline poses 'no danger'
  8. Spanish king in Barcelona next week

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Jewish CongressAt “An End to Antisemitism!” Conference, Dr. Kantor Calls for Ambitious Solutions
  2. UNESDAA Year Ago UNESDA Members Pledged to Reduce Added Sugars in Soft Drinks by 10%
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsUzbekistan: Investigate Torture of Journalist
  4. EPSUMovie Premiere: 'Up to The Last Drop' - 22 February, Brussels
  5. CESICESI@Noon on ‘Digitalisation & Future of Work: Social Protection For All?’ - March 7
  6. UNICEFExecutive Director's Committment to Tackling Sexual Exploitation and Abuse of Children
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersState of the Nordic Region 2018: Facts, Figures and Rankings of the 74 Regions
  8. Mission of China to the EUDigital Economy Shaping China's Future, Over 30% of GDP
  9. Macedonian Human Rights Movement Int.Suing the Governments of Macedonia and Greece for Changing Macedonia's Name
  10. Dialogue PlatformBeyond the Errors in the War on Terror: How to Fight Global Militarism - 22 February
  11. Swedish EnterprisesHarnessing Globalization- at What Cost? Keynote Speaker Commissioner Malmström
  12. European Friends of ArmeniaSave The Date 28/02: “Nagorno-Karabakh & the EU: 1988-2018”

Latest News

  1. Conservative 'buccaneering Brexit' narrative unrealistic
  2. MPs demand Council become more transparent
  3. Eurogroup starts process to pick new ECB chiefs
  4. 'Fact of life': some EU funding in new tech will get lost
  5. EU asks charities to explain anti-abuse measures
  6. ECB, Budget, EU elections This WEEK
  7. EU states stay mute on implementation of mercury bill
  8. Baltic states demand bigger EU budget

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Heart NetworkSmart CAP is Triple Win for Economy, Environment and Health
  2. European Free AlllianceEFA Joined the Protest in Aiacciu to Solicit a Dialogue After the Elections
  3. EPSUDrinking Water Directive Step Forward but Human Right to Water Not Recognized
  4. European Gaming & Betting AssociationGambling Operators File Data Protection Complaint Against Payment Block in Norway
  5. European Jewish CongressEJC Expresses Deep Concern Over Proposed Holocaust Law in Poland
  6. CECEConstruction Industry Gets Together to Discuss the Digital Revolution @ the EU Industry Days
  7. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Relations in the New Era
  8. European Free AlllianceEnd Discrimination of European Minorities - Sign the Minority Safepack Initiative
  9. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Diversity Shouldn’t Be Only a Slogan” Lorant Vincze (Fuen) Warns European Commission
  10. Dialogue PlatformWhat Can Christians Learn from a Global Islamic Movement?
  11. European Jewish CongressEJC President Warns Europe as Holocaust Memory Fades
  12. European Free AlllianceNo Justice From the Spanish Supreme Court Ruling