Greens demand probe against MEPs on Morocco lobbying

The president of the European Parliament, Antonio Tajani, has been formally asked to probe a possible code of conduct breach by MEPs on Moroccan lobbying.

The request was sent on Tuesday (27 November) by the co-chair of the Greens group, Philippe Lamberts.

His letter demands Tajani refer the matter to an internal oversight board known as the "advisory committee on the conduct of members".

Lamberts says that information revealed by EUobserver's article, 'Exposed: How Morocco lobbies EU for its Western Sahara Claim', warrants further action against several MEPs, given their close ties to Moroccan politicians.

The article exposed how the MEPs had set up a foundation along with former Moroccan state ministers at the Hill+Knowlton Strategies lobby firm, some 150 metres away from the European Parliament.

The same MEPs are also working on rubber-stamping a controversial EU trade deal with Morocco, set for plenary vote in January.

Three of the MEPs at the foundation had collectively tabled an amendment on the pact.

The foundation, known as EuroMeda, is not listed in the EU's lobby register.

The MEPs set for the internal probe include French socialist Gilles Pargneaux, French liberal Patricia Lalonde, Romanian centre-right Romona Manescu, and Belgian liberal Frederique Ries.

Pargneaux had told this website that the foundation was his idea.

Lalonde is also the lead MEP on drafting the report about the trade deal, whose views will help shape the final parliament position.

EuroMeda had organised events inside the European Parliament, along with a think tank that was bankrolled by Morocco's mining and chemical monopoly, the OCP Group.

"To date, none of the above-mention MEPs appear to have disclosed their involvement in this Foundation within their declarations of financial interests," Lambert said in his letter.

He said the MEPs were required to do so under the parliament's code of conduct rules.

The rules say MEPs must declare their membership of any boards or committees of companies, non-governmental organisations, associations, or other bodies established in law.

Lamberts also noted that Lalonde had not disclosed her relationship with the foundation while speaking at several parliament bodies, including at the international trade committee and the foreign affairs committee.

The code of conduct rules require rapporteurs like Lalonde to disclose, before speaking, "any actual or potential conflict of interest in relation to the matter under consideration."

Lamberts drew the same conclusion on Pargneaux, given his position as a co-author for the EU-Morocco trade report on behalf of the socialist group.