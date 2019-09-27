Friday

27th Sep 2019

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

MEPs asked for final say on two nominees

  • European Commission president Ursula Von der Leyen is expected to follow the legal affairs committee's 'recommendations' (Photo: European Parliament)

By

MEPs on the European Parliament's legal affairs committee have been tasked to say if Hungary and Romania's European Commission candidates should stay or go.

The European Parliament president, David Sassoli, asked them to do it after they sent letters saying the two nominees had "potential conflicts of interest".

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's stories on the distribution of top-posts in the European Union. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

But the MEPs' letters did not state if those conflicts could be solved, for instance, by changing the portfolios, or if the candidates were deemed unfit to take up any EU post, Sassoli's spokesman, Roberto Cuillo, told EUobserver on Friday (27 September).

"We need a recommendation ... they wrote letters, but they did not give any recommendation if these conflicts of interest can be overcome or not," he said.

The EP president asked only "what the rules demand, nothing less, nothing more," Cuillo added.

The legal affairs committee acquired its new vetting powers in an EP rule change last year.

It aims to agree the updated letters to Sassoli in a meeting on Monday morning.

Its 25 MEPs now hold the power to discard candidates who were originally put forward in political deals between member states.

If they declare Hungary's Laszlo Trocsanyi or Romania's Rovana Plumb "unable" to take up any EU commission post, then the EP president, Sassoli is bound to convey that recommendation in a letter to European Commission president Ursula von Der Leyen.

Von Der Leyen would then be expected to ask Hungary or Romania for alternative names.

The committee veto is uncharted waters for EU institutions and some in Brussels are unsure how it will end.

Plumb and Trocsanyi

But for her part, Plumb, who is to take the transport portfolio, had a big personal loan and it was "not clear" how it was to be paid back, the committee's initial letter said.

Trocsanyi, who is to be enlargement commissioner, had had dealings with a Hungarian law firm which posed "concern", the committee also said.

Both candidates are now in limbo, with their public EP hearings suspended just as hearings with the 23 other nominees get under way.

For one MEP on the committee, French left-wing deputy Manon Aubry, it was "crystal clear" that both ought to go based on their financial declarations.

But if one of them was to be spared on Monday, then Trocsanyi would be the likely survivor.

Plumb's initial letter noted that her loan would "create a potential conflict of interests also in relation to other portfolios".

But the Trocsanyi letter said there was a conflict "in connection with the neighbourhood and enlargement" portfolio only, opening the door to a von der Leyen job title change.

Von der Leyen also 'checked'

The dance of letters - from committee, to Sassoli, and back, then off to von der Leyen - comes amid a backdrop of ongoing political talks in Europe.

Von der Leyen "has been in constant contact, first of all with all the leaders, then with the proposed candidates" as the vetting process unfolded, the commission's spokeswoman, Mina Andreeva, told press on Friday.

"We will be waiting for the decisions and recommendations of the European Parliament" before deciding what to do with Plumb and Trocsanyi, Andreeva said.

But von der Leyen had also done her own digging on the nominees in recent weeks, helped along by the commission's sizeable civil service, Andreeva added.

Von der Leyen had "checked their ... capability to work in the general European interest", the commission spokeswoman said.

The public hearings start quietly on Monday afternoon, with Maros Sefcovic, a Slovak former EU commissioner who is to take care of "interinstitutional relations".

But some of the other hearings might be more lively, with three candidates facing allegations of financial wrongdoing or worse.

Nominees from Belgium (hearing on 2 October), France (2 October), and Poland (1 October) are all under investigation by national or EU anti-fraud bodies.

Russia connections

And even if Hungary's Trocsanyi were to survive the legal affairs committee, the vetting process uncovered things which might make him unpopular among EP delegations from Russia-wary member states.

Trocsanyi also had "connections to Russia" that posed "concern", the committee's initial letter to EP president Sassoli, part of which was leaked to the Politico news website, said.

He had connived with Russia on extraditions of suspected arms dealers wanted by the US in his time as Hungarian justice minister, the letter added, and he had "involvement" in a contract for Russia to build a nuclear power station in Hungary called Paks II.

Trocsanyi's enlargement portfolio covers the Western Balkans, a post-conflict zone where Russia and Muslim states compete with the EU for influence.

But his public remarks have in the past risked provoking tension.

The 12m Roma people in Europe "could be a target for radicalisation" Trocsanyi told EU justice ministers at a meeting in Brussels in 2015, according to Hungary's spokesperson at the time.

But his "hypothesis" had no grounds in research on why the Roman Catholic minority would embrace radical Islam.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. MEPs block Romanian and Hungarian 'commissioners'
  2. Nine EU 'commissioners' asked to clarify declarations
  3. How MEPs will quiz the next commissioners
MEPs block Romanian and Hungarian 'commissioners'

In an unprecedented move, MEPs in the legal affairs committee said there were conflicts of interests for two commissioner-designates. Commission president-elect Ursula von der Leyen will now have to decide what to do with them.

Analysis

How MEPs will quiz the next commissioners

The EU parliament will organise public hearings to assess the future commissioners' suitability for their job and their knowledge about the portfolio they had assigned, before the new EU commission takes office on 1 November.

Brexit Party MEPs have biggest side earnings

Brexit Party MEPs lead the European Parliament pack in terms of earnings from side jobs, collected on top of their monthly EU salaries. Transparency International, which uncovered the findings, says an ethics body is needed to prevent conflicts of interest.

Investigation

EU institution beset by harassment claims

Insiders at the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), the EU's smallest institution, have described a culture-of-fear environment in the workplace, in the wake of the probationary appointment of its newest secretary-general.

News in Brief

  1. Egypt: new protests against Sisi despite heavy security
  2. Orban has 'other solutions' after commissioner debacle
  3. All 118 UK bishops condemn Johnson's language
  4. Spanish company investigated for 'spying' on Assange
  5. Two Catalan separatists admit making explosives
  6. EU warns Iran it might pull out from nuclear deal
  7. EU parliament chief to query blocked nominees
  8. US envoy to EU helped Ukraine 'navigate' demands

Column

These are the crunch issues for the 2019-2024 EU commission

These developments will largely determine who will be running the world in the coming decades and perhaps generations. If the Europeans can't find an answer over the five years, they will be toast. And we haven't even mentioned climate change.

Magazine

The changing of the guards in the EU in 2019

The four most powerful EU institutions - Commission, Parliament, Council and Central Bank will all have new leaders in the coming ten months. Here is an overview.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues
  7. Nordic Council of MinistersNo evidence that social media are harmful to young people
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersCanada to host the joint Nordic cultural initiative 2021
  9. Vote for the EU Sutainable Energy AwardsCast your vote for your favourite EUSEW Award finalist. You choose the winner of 2019 Citizen’s Award.
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersEducation gets refugees into work
  11. Counter BalanceSign the petition to help reform the EU’s Bank
  12. UNICEFChild rights organisations encourage candidates for EU elections to become Child Rights Champions

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA Outlines 2019-2024 Aspirations: Sustainability, Responsibility, Competitiveness
  2. Counter BalanceRecord citizens’ input to EU bank’s consultation calls on EIB to abandon fossil fuels
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsAnnual EU-Turkmenistan Human Rights Dialogue takes place in Ashgabat
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew campaign: spot, capture and share Traces of North
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersLeading Nordic candidates go head-to-head in EU election debate
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Secretary General: Nordic co-operation must benefit everybody
  7. Platform for Peace and JusticeMEP Kati Piri: “Our red line on Turkey has been crossed”
  8. UNICEF2018 deadliest year yet for children in Syria as war enters 9th year
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic commitment to driving global gender equality
  10. International Partnership for Human RightsMeet your defender: Rasul Jafarov leading human rights defender from Azerbaijan
  11. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  12. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us