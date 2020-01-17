Friday

17th Jan 2020

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Catalan MEPs Puigdemont and Comin look for a party

  • MEPs Toni Comin and Carles Puigdemont - they have seats, but are now searching for a home (Photo: European Parliament)

By

Two Catalan MEPs - the former head of the Catalan regional government, Carles Puigdemont, and one member of his government, Toni Comín - have asked to join the Greens/EFA group in the European Parliament - but indicated they are open to other groups.

But the two Catalan politicians face some opposition from one of the leaders of the group, Belgian MEP Philippe Lamberts, who has accused them of showing political sympathy to the Flemish nationalists (NVA), since they fled to Belgium in 2017.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 30-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"If Carles Puigdemont feels closer to Flemish nationalists, who are drifting to the far-right, that sounds good to me..." but then he should join the European Conservatives and Reformists (ECR) - to which the NVA belong- Lamberts told Catalan media VilaWeb on Tuesday (14 January).

However, according to sources from the ECR, the topic "has never been raised in the group" - to which the Spanish far-right party Vox also belongs.

Likewise, the Catalan pair have said that they will never share the same political group with Viktor Orban's party Fidesz, or Vox.

According to Comín, their work in the European Parliament will be based on three pillars: the right to self-determination in Catalonia, the commitments of its political programme, and the future of Europe.

"We would like to share a political group with those who support the right to self-determination in Catalonia and have politically helped us during these years," he told told EUobserver.

"We are not closing the door to other possibilities, such as [the leftist group] GUE/NGL," Comín said.

The debate within the Greens/EFA is still ongoing, according to their co-chair, Ska Keller, who believes that "it's important to talk to EFA and come to a decision together".

"We all know that Mr Puigdemont is not a green [politician] and he is not a part of our EFA party in Catalonia [Republican Left of Catalonia - ERC]," she added.

However, Comín believes that "there is an ideological affinity" with the environmental group, and especially with the European Free Alliance (EFA).

According to another Catalan MEP Diana Riba (ERC), negotiations between the Greens and EFA are ongoing, although EFA has already given Puigdemont and Comín the green light join the group.

The coalition statutes establish that, when there is a disagreement between EFA and the Greens, there is the possibility to hold a "reconciliation committee" to try to reach a consensus, she said, adding that EFA has already request this event to take place next week.

"Hopefully this will help us to reach an agreement," said Riba, who believes that "the [Greens/EFA] must be a shelter for those who are being unfairly persecuted for exercising fundamental rights".

"In case the conciliation committee is not effective, we would consider voting the issue within the Green/EFA group and let its members decide," she added.

Renew's Catalonia ties

Additionally, Puigdemont's old party (PDeCAT) was part of the liberal group Renew Europe (previously ALDE) until the last European elections, although the PDeCAT was expelled from ALDE in 2018 - after the referendum for independence took place in Catalonia in October 2017.

"Nationalism and populism represent the opposite of what liberals stand for, and this is one of the reasons why the liberal party decided to expel PDeCAT in 2018," Renew sources told EUobserver.

"They were also expelled for systematic and endemic corruption in the party," they said, adding that this might have motivated the change of the name of the Catalan party.

Comín also believes that Renew Europe is not a political option for them at the moment.

"I don't share the same political ideology," said Comín, who expects to merely build bridges and relationships with members from the liberal group, since he does not feel that there is a "political incompatibility" - as they would have with the far-right group Identity and Democracy (ID).

Immunity battle

The parliament announced on Thursday that it has officially received a petition from Spain's Supreme Court to waive the immunity of both Catalan MEPs.

Now the procedure is in the hands of parliament's legal affairs committee (JURI), who will meet several times during the next months to prepare a report in the form of a recommendation.

"We believe and hope that [those] MEPs want to do their jobs objectively," Comín said.

Also, the committee may ask for any information or explanation which it deems necessary from the MEPs.

It is still unclear when the final vote in plenary session will take place since the procedure in the legal affairs committee might take months, an EU official said.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Two Catalan MEPs take their seats - with a third in jail
  2. Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock
  3. Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building
  4. Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict
Two Catalan MEPs take their seats - with a third in jail

Catalan separatist leaders Carles Puigdemont and Toni Comín arrived at the European Parliament in Strasbourg to take their seats as MEPs on Monday, pledging "the Catalan crisis is not an internal matter, it is a European one".

Catalan support for Sanchez breaks Spanish deadlock

Catalonia's largest separatist party to abstain during the upcoming confidence vote in the Socialist-led government in exchange for promises of political dialogue. Meanwhile a Belgian judge has suspended an arrest warrant for Carles Puigdemont.

Sassoli stuck in middle as Catalan MEPs enter building

The parliament's legal services are analysing whether three Catalan leaders elected in the European elections in May - former president Carles Puigdemont, former vice-president Oriol Junqueras and former minister Toni Comín - can now be accredited as MEPs.

Catalan party: release leader after MEP 'immunity' verdict

The European Court of Justice (CJEU) ruled on Thursday (19 December) that imprisoned Catalan leader, Oriol Junqueras, enjoys parliamentarian immunity as MEP, in a legal victory for the separatist movement which saw nine of its leaders jailed earlier this year.

Exclusive

Big Oil sponsors Croatia's EU presidency

Croatia's national oil company has become the EU council presidency's "official gasoline supplier" - in a move that appears to clash with aspirations of the European Green Deal. Critics say such sponsorships pose a reputational risk with the wider public.

Parliament calls for citizens' 'agoras' to shape future EU

Details have been revealed by the European Parliament of its proposals on how to conduct the two-year post-Brexit reform exercise of the EU. But a final format will have to be determined in talks with member states and the commission.

News in Brief

  1. 'No objection in principle' on Huawei cooperation, EU says
  2. French aircraft carrier goes to Middle East amid tensions
  3. EU suggests temporary ban on facial recognition
  4. EU industry cries foul on Chinese restrictions
  5. 'Devil in detail', EU warns on US-China trade deal
  6. Trump threatened EU-tariffs over Iran, Germany confirms
  7. EU trade commissioner warns UK of 'brinkmanship'
  8. Germany strikes coal phase-out deal

This is the (finally) approved European Commission

MEPs gave the green light to the entire new European Commission during the plenary session in Strasbourg - but with the abstention of the Greens and a rejection by the leftist group GUE/NGL.

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Surge in Israeli demolition of EU-funded buildings
  2. Why EU subsidy schemes don't work - the evidence
  3. Catalan MEPs Puigdemont and Comin look for a party
  4. Big Oil sponsors Croatia's EU presidency
  5. Cloud of mistrust over Malta's new government
  6. Can the Green Deal – and Europe – succeed?
  7. Europeans ready to 'green' their lifestyles, study finds
  8. MEPs call on EU states to act on Hungary and Poland

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAUNESDA appoints Nicholas Hodac as Director General
  2. UNESDASoft drinks industry co-signs Circular Plastics Alliance Declaration
  3. FEANIEngineers Europe Advisory Group: Building the engineers of the future
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew programme studies infectious diseases and antibiotic resistance
  5. UNESDAUNESDA reduces added sugars 11.9% between 2015-2017
  6. International Partnership for Human RightsEU-Uzbekistan Human Rights Dialogue: EU to raise key fundamental rights issues

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us