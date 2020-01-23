Thursday

23rd Jan 2020

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Exclusive

Vietnam sent champagne to MEPs ahead of trade vote

  • Human Rights Watch says Vietnam’s human rights record remains dire in all areas (Photo: Roberto Trombetta)

By

MEPs over Christmas received bottles of Moet and Chandon Imperial champagne from Vietnam's embassy in Brussels - ahead of this month's trade deal vote with Vietnam.

The Christmas gifts followed the resignation of the committee's vice-chair and lead rapporteur Jan Zahradil MEP, for failing to declare his ties to the Vietnamese government, as revealed by EUobserver.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • One MEP simply returned the bottle of champagne to the Vietnam embassy (Photo: Ellie Chowns)

But the gift also came ahead of a strategic vote in the trade committee, on a pact described by human rights defenders as failing to tackle abuse carried out by Vietnam against dissidents, journalists and civil society at large.

Despite the criticism, MEPs in the committee on the international trade on Tuesday (21 January) backed the deal by 29 votes, with six votes against and five abstentions.

Geert Bourgeois, a Belgian conservative MEP, had taken over Zahradil's role as lead MEP on the trade deal on the committee.

Bourgeois also sits on the ethics board tasked with probing Zahradil's conflict of interest. But Bourgeois' impartiality appears clouded after he praised Zahradil's work in the immediate aftermath of his resignation.

"Dear Jan, you did a great job. I'll do my best to honour your good and hard work so far," he said, in a tweet in early December.

Asked if he too received a bottle of champagne from the authorities in Vietnam, Bourgeois' office did not respond. But a press spokesperson from his group confirmed he had.

"He gave it to his secretary to for her to have a nice time with her family. Normally I'd say there is nothing in it because it is really common practice, that they are kind of Christmas gifts," said the press officer.

Not everyone agrees.

"In my view it is not appropriate for such gifts to be sent or received, and I would like to see the committee and indeed the parliament as a whole make a clear stand against this," Ellie Chowns, a British Green MEP, told this website in an email.

Although most MEPs had obtained their bottles around Christmas, Chowns - who also sits on the committee - received her bottle only a day before the vote. She suspects this may have been an error.

She had also received a letter from the embassy, which Chowns said discussed the trade deal vote in the committee. Chowns said she returned the bottle to the embassy and recycled the letter.

A spokesperson from the embassy of Vietnam said the gifts were sent a month ago and had been well-received by the MEPs.

"I would like to emphasise that sending Christmas and New Year gifts is a normal practice. Apart from EU partners, we also send Chris [Christmas] and New Year 2020 gifts to Belgian and Luxembourg partners," he said.

The spokesman said the gifts comprised a New Year greeting card, calendar and a bottle of champagne.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal
  2. MEPs: Don't waste your chance to change Vietnam
  3. EU-Vietnam trade deal a bad day for workers' rights

Exclusive

Zahradil 'conflict of interest' over EU-Vietnam trade deal

Right-wing Czech MEP Jan Zahradil is leading European Parliament negotiations on a trade deal with Vietnam. As rapporteur, he is supposed to be neutral but has neglected to declare his involvement in a group with ties to the Communist party.

Opinion

MEPs: Don't waste your chance to change Vietnam

A growing number of MEPs have become aware of the brutality and unreliability of the Vietnamese regime, and realise that this vote is one of the rare occasions in which they have binding power in EU foreign policy.

Opinion

EU-Vietnam trade deal a bad day for workers' rights

Behind the smiles and handshakes, the signature of the EU-Vietnam trade and investment deals agreed on Tuesday and to be signed this week have dire consequences for human well-being and our ability to prevent climate and ecological breakdown.

Exclusive

Senior Polish member at EU body faces Belgian abuse probe

A Polish official seeking to become president of the European Economic and Social Committee, a minor EU institution, could face Belgian charges for psychological harassment after the EU's anti-fraud office Olaf alerted authorities.

News in Brief

  1. EU disease centre travel warning on new China virus
  2. Von der Leyen: Europe needs 'credible military capabilities'
  3. Trump repeats tariff threat on EU car imports if no trade deal
  4. Report: EPP 'wise men' to keep Orban party suspension
  5. Greek islanders strike against refugee camps
  6. UK watchdog unveils online child-privacy standards
  7. Alleged 'bully' nominated for EESC presidency
  8. Greens/EFA fail to agree on accepting Catalan MEPs

This is the (finally) approved European Commission

MEPs gave the green light to the entire new European Commission during the plenary session in Strasbourg - but with the abstention of the Greens and a rejection by the leftist group GUE/NGL.

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  5. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersBrussels welcomes Nordic culture

Latest News

  1. Vietnam sent champagne to MEPs ahead of trade vote
  2. China spy suspect had EU permission to work as lobbyist
  3. EU to unveil 5G 'toolbox' to tackle security threats
  4. 'Democracy commissioner' doesn't rule out treaty change
  5. Greece closing its migrant camps: what will impact be?
  6. Eastern Partnership must now improve media freedoms
  7. EU warned on 'vigilance' after Davos spy fail
  8. What's Libya's impact on EU foreign policy?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us