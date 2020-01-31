Friday

31st Jan 2020

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

'Law of silence' reigns over EESC leaders, says staff union

  • The EESC plenary made no mention of the abuse allegations against their future president - despite an Olaf report that had just been passed onto Belgian authorities (Photo: EUobserver)

By

RD, a trade union defending staff rights at the EU's smallest institution, has accused its leadership of perpetuating a "law of silence" in the wake of festering abuse allegations.

The European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), which bills itself as a platform for civil society, is gripped by controversy following revelations by this site that its future president Jacek Krawczyk is now under a Belgian probe for psychological harassment, which could lead to fines and even jail in the most severe cases.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Krawczyk has rejected the allegations, calling them a political attack aimed at dethroning his leadership ambitions to take charge as EESC president later this year.

But in a letter addressed to the EESC's current secretary-general, Gianluca Brunetti, the RD accused Brunetti of placing the EESC's reputation ahead of those staff who have issued numerous complaints against Krawczyk.

"You [Brunetti] have constantly tried to confuse the more-than-legitimate requests, aimed at obtaining all clarity, with the questioning of the reputation of your institution, as if the only possibility of defending it was to resign yourself to the law of silence," says the letter, drafted by RD's president Cristiano Sebastiani.

Sebastiani says full disclosure is needed in order to expose any failures, and any other enabling factors, leading to the alleged workplace abuse of so many people by someone that has so far avoided any real blowback - in an institution accused of power capture by a ruling circle.

The RD is demanding more severe sanctions against alleged bullies, including early retirement or the abolition of pension rights.

For its part, the EESC in an email disputed the RD's assessment. It noted Brunetti had addressed the issue of harassment with staff on several occasions in his present and previous capacity.

"He also spoke about the recent developments during the public meeting with the staff on 23rd January 2020," said the EESC press office.

The allegations against Krawczyk were passed onto the EU's anti-fraud office Olaf, which, after an investigation, informed Belgian authorities of at least one case of psychological abuse.

Like all other members of the EESC, Krawczyk is entitled to immunity, possibly complicating the Belgian case.

'Not my colleague'

Brunetti told this website that he intends to follow the recommendations of Olaf - but pointed out that he does not consider Krawczyk as a colleague.

"It is not a colleague. It is not a colleague. It is a member, it is not a staff member," he said before declining all other questions.

His comments were made at an EESC plenary session last week - on the same day Krawczyk was nominated to lead the EESC, and just 24 hours after this site revealed Olaf had passed its report on to the Belgian judiciary.

No mention of the Olaf report or the allegations were raised at the plenary, and when EUobserver asked Krawczyk for a comment, he declined.

Xavier Gonçalo Lobo, a Portuguese member of the EESC, and the only other candidate to challenge Krawczyk for the top job, said neither the Olaf probe nor the abuse allegations had been mentioned in the lead up to the vote.

"Every two-and-half years we have this rotation process, and each group appoints one person to be the president and to manage this institution" said the 46-year old Lobo.

The EESC is comprised of three groups.

Group one, labelled the "employers group" is composed of 96 members, which Krawczyk also presides over. Lobo stood against Krawczyk for the EESC presidency bid within the group but lost by 66 votes to 21, with eight abstentions.

Asked if there had been any discussion of the Olaf report or the allegations ahead of the vote, Lobo said "no" and then refused to comment further on the case.

Asked what sets him apart from Krawczyk, he said it was his youth and management style. "I am a completely different personality," he said.

The entire plenary of 350 members is set to elect Krawczyk into his new office as president this October.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Senior Polish member at EU body faces Belgian abuse probe
  2. EU institution beset by harassment claims
  3. The EU committee's great 'per diem' charade

Exclusive

Senior Polish member at EU body faces Belgian abuse probe

A Polish official seeking to become president of the European Economic and Social Committee, a minor EU institution, could face Belgian charges for psychological harassment after the EU's anti-fraud office Olaf alerted authorities.

Investigation

EU institution beset by harassment claims

Insiders at the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), the EU's smallest institution, have described a culture-of-fear environment in the workplace, in the wake of the probationary appointment of its newest secretary-general.

Investigation

The EU committee's great 'per diem' charade

Around 30 members of European Economic Social Committee, who live and work primarily in Brussels or nearby, have claimed €1.47m in a 'daily subsistence' allowance from European taxpayers to cover accommodation, food and local transport for meetings held in Brussels.

Exclusive

Selmayr did not want top job, says predecessor

The controversial Martin Selmayr never wanted the promotion to top EU civil servant, according to his predecessor. That short-lived promotion saw criticism from both the European Ombudsman and the European Parliament as inflicting "reputational damage" on the EU.

EU states wary of MEPs leading future conference

The majority of member states back the "policy first" concept of the Croatian EU presidency for the focus of the post-Brexit internal reform exercise. EU countries also want to make sure the EU parliament does not get to lead alone.

Vietnam sent champagne to MEPs ahead of trade vote

A trade deal with Vietnam sailed through the European Parliament's international trade committee and after its embassy sent MEPs bottles of Moet & Chandon Imperial champagne over Christmas.

This is the (finally) approved European Commission

MEPs gave the green light to the entire new European Commission during the plenary session in Strasbourg - but with the abstention of the Greens and a rejection by the leftist group GUE/NGL.

Magazine

Welcome to the EU engine room

Welcome to the EU engine room: the European Parliament (EP's) 22 committees, which churn out hundreds of new laws and non-binding reports each year and which keep an eye on other European institutions.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  2. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December
  6. UNESDAUNESDA welcomes Nicholas Hodac as new Director General

Latest News

  1. What will Brexit mean for climate action in EU and UK?
  2. 'Law of silence' reigns over EESC leaders, says staff union
  3. MEPs urge binding rules for common chargers by July
  4. Online platforms need regulating, Jourova warns
  5. Brexit can spur EU fight on bureaucracy
  6. Spotlight on Pakistan and Philippines in EU trade report
  7. US compares its military in Germany to Israel in Palestine
  8. EU rules leave 5G networks open for Huawei

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us