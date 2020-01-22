Ad
The EESC remains embroiled in harassment claims against a senior Polish official (Photo: EU)

Senior Polish member at EU body faces Belgian abuse probe

by Nikolaj Nielsen, Brussels,

Belgian authorities have been informed of a psychological harassment case against a Polish official seeking to become the president of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), an EU institution that bills itself as a platform for civil society.

In an emailed statement on Tuesday (21 January), the EU's anti-fraud office Olaf told EUobserver that it had "concluded an investigation into alleged psychological harassment and inappropriate behaviour" by a member of the EESC.

