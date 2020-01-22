Senior Polish member at EU body faces Belgian abuse probe

Belgian authorities have been informed of a psychological harassment case against a Polish official seeking to become the president of the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), an EU institution that bills itself as a platform for civil society.
In an emailed statement on Tuesday (21 January), the EU's anti-fraud office Olaf told EUobserver that it had "concluded an investigation into alleged psychological harassment and inappropriate behaviour" by a member of the EESC.
O...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.
Nikolaj joined EUobserver in 2012 and covers home affairs. He is originally from Denmark, but spent much of his life in France and in Belgium. He was awarded the King Baudouin Foundation grant for investigative journalism in 2010.