Ad
euobserver
After EU member states and MEPs reached a deal on the first-ever regulation on artificial intelligence (AI) in February, ministers are expected to give the final approval on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

EU elections, AI rules, German trial, agriculture in focus This WEEK

Agenda
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

This week, the EU election season is in full swing — with two key debates featuring European parties’ lead candidates for the European Commission presidency.

The Bruegel think tank and the Financial Times will host a debate in Brussels focused on the economic challenges facing the EU on Tuesday (21 May).

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

The AI Act — a breach of EU fundamental rights charter?
A second von der Leyen term at EU helm 'not a done deal'
EU launches agri-food dialogue, amid farmer revolts
Von der Leyen attacks AfD — but EPP refuse to sign anti far-right violence pledge
After EU member states and MEPs reached a deal on the first-ever regulation on artificial intelligence (AI) in February, ministers are expected to give the final approval on Tuesday (Photo: European Parliament)

Tags

Agenda

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU & the WorldMigrationRule of LawNordicsDigitalAfricaAgendaEuroscopicInside EUobserverEU PoliticalGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU ElectionsStakeholdersUkraineMagazineOpinion

Type

AnalysisInsightEUobservedInfographicPodcastExclusiveOpinionColumnFeatureVideoPollInterviewLetterInvestigation

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections