Thursday

25th Jun 2020

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Future of Europe: EU Council vetoes treaty change

  • The EU Council calls for the conference to be launched as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow it (Photo: European Commission)

By

EU countries, at the level of ambassadors, agreed the European Council's position on the arrangements for the Conference of the Future of Europe on Wednesday (24 June), paving the way for the opening of discussions with the European Commission and the European Parliament.

However, EU ambassadors steered clear of committing to any possible treaty change, arguing that there is ample room for improvement under the current set-up.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

According to the ambassadors, the conference does not fall under Article 48 of the Treaty on the European Union, which lays down the procedures for treaty amendments.

"This is very sensitive for all countries, so it is a compromise, [although] Austria wanted a treaty change," an EU source told EUobserver.

"EU leaders already agreed the discussion should focus on policies and issues close to people, instead of turning it into a treaty-change exercise," the source added.

Last month, several MEPs from different political parties called for an "open dialogue with no taboos", whose outcome should enable structural reforms in the EU, such as legislative initiatives or treaty changes.

"This broad dialogue with citizens and various other stakeholders will help guide the way ahead, contributing to a joint vision of the direction the EU should take in the next decade and beyond," the Croatian state secretary for European affairs, Andreja Metelko-Zgombić, said on Wednesday.

The two-year event, which was initially scheduled for Europe Day on 9 May was postponed indefinitely due to the coronavirus outbreak.

While the EU Council called for the conference to be launched as soon as the epidemiological conditions allow it, the EU parliament recently said that it should start in early autumn - targeting September.

The outcome of the conference would be reflected in a report to the EU Council in 2022.

Additionally, the EU Council called for "an equal role for the three EU institutions and the close association of national parliaments".

However, the Committee of the Regions warned earlier this year that "without the voice of more than 1 million local and regional elected politicians the conference will not succeed".

'Eminent EU personality'

Member states want the conference to be placed under the authority of "an eminent European personality, selected by the three EU institutions, as its independent and single chair".

The EU parliament was the first EU institution to set out its ideas in a resolution, with a detailed plan on the structure of the conference, involving citizens, civil society, and other stakeholders at the national, regional, and local level.

The centre-right European People's Party chairman Manfred Weber and the liberal Renew MEP Guy Verhofstadt were proposed as leaders of the process, which had been described as a "bottom-up" event.

Meanwhile, the EU commission is developing digital platforms that would enable engagement with citizens all across Europe until face-to-face meetings are possible again.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now
  2. What future for the Future of Europe Conference?
  3. 'Top-down' future of Europe conference 'will fail' warning
  4. 'Ask the locals' on future EU, says outgoing regions chief
Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now

MEPs want to launch the delayed two-year event in September, which would require a joint position of the three main EU institutions before summer. EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič is optimistic about reaching an EU Council's position under the Croatian presidency.

'Top-down' future of Europe conference 'will fail' warning

The new president of the Committee of the Regions has warned the EU Commission that a top-down, centralised, Brussels-driven conference will fail to rebuild trust in Europe. Instead, he proposes a stronger say for local and regional authorities.

MEPs to consider creating EU 'Legion d'Honneur'

Inspired by France's Legion of Honour, the EU Parliament's internal bodies are considering a proposal to create an annual award for services to the EU, including a 'Grand Cross', and 'Kinights'. But not all are convinced it is needed.

Top lobbyist defends alleged bully set to chair EU body

Alleged bully Jacek Krawczyk is facing possible criminal charges in Belgium following serious complaints of harassment. Krawczyk is set to become president of the EESC, an EU body. BusinessEurope, a lobbyist outfit, is speaking out in his defence.

News in Brief

  1. Russians start voting on Putin's mandate
  2. Belgian far-right extremists trained in foreign camps
  3. Hong Kong protesters flee to Taiwan to continue resistance
  4. China targeting non-English journalists
  5. France attacks Turkey's EU-candidacy prospects
  6. Trump endorses Polish president's re-election bid
  7. Belgium to re-open pools, cinemas, theatres from 1 July
  8. NGOs urge EIB not to finance motorways and airports

MEP in police protection after Czech PM calls him 'traitor'

Three MEPs received numerous death threats in the Czech Republic for asking questions about how EU funds are being spent. One of them had his entire family under police protection after people threatened to murder his four children.

Black MEP: 'I have been a victim of police violence'

MEPs urged an end to structural racism and discrimination in Europe and the US, following the brutal killing of black American George Floyd by US police. Socialists and Green MEPs stressed the need to unblock the anti-discrimination directive.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  3. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  5. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers call for post-corona synergies between economic recovery and green transition

Latest News

  1. Future of Europe: EU Council vetoes treaty change
  2. EU-backed court wrecks US plan for Kosovo summit
  3. EU's landmark GDPR failing to live up to full potential
  4. Citizens: 'More EU cooperation' after lame virus response
  5. MEPs to consider creating EU 'Legion d'Honneur'
  6. Open letter: Covid-19 crisis threatens democracy
  7. Jihadist and far-right killers most dangerous in EU
  8. East vs West split in EU on higher Green Deal target

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us