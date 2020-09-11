Friday

11th Sep 2020

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Exclusive

Far-right MEP resigns from EU Endowment for Democracy

  • Vladimir Putin's Russia illegally annexed Ukraine's Crimea. MEP Thierry Mariani claims most in the region are pro-Russian anyway (Photo: kremlin.ru)

By

French far-right MEP Thierry Mariani has resigned from the governors' board of the European Endowment for Democracy (EED).

The organisation was set up in 2013 by the EU and offers grants to support media and civil society overseas.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

  • MEP Mariani (l) with Italy's hard-right leader Matteo Salvini (Photo: Thierry Mariani)

The endowment's main objective is "to foster and encourage 'deep and sustainable democracy' in transition countries and in societies struggling for democratisation."

But Mariani's pro-Kremlin views on Ukraine, and his support for Russia's annexation of Crimea, had riled his critics, who say he has no business being part of the endowment.

On Wednesday (9 September), Mariani said he had informed the president of the endowment's board, fellow MEP David McAllister, that he was stepping down.

"The letter will leave tomorrow. We didn't have time. I resigned effectively as I had announced to president McAllister. I prefer to resign," he told EUobserver.

He said he resigned because he did not want to be suspected of leaking documents to the Russians - and he blamed an article in French outlet Mediapart for stirring up criticism against him.

"This is a way to despise, and I repeat 'despise', all these intolerant people who exclude anyone who doesn't share their views," he said of his resignation.

Mariani was one of the nine MEPs nominated by the European Parliament to be a member of the EED board of governors.

The board provides overall guidance to the EED mandate, procedures and EED's overall development.

An EED spokesperson said Mariani had no influence over EED grant-making decisions.

"Since his nomination, Mr Mariani, has not participated in any board of governors meetings so far," said the spokesperson, in an email.

His critics have pointed out that Mariani visited Crimea over the summer to observe a constitutional referendum that took place in Russia.

Mykola Tochytskyi, Ukraine's ambassador to the EU, had condemned Mariani's visit and said it was illegal.

McAllister even issued a statement at the time, announcing any MEP who went on the trip did so on their own initiative, and not as a member of the European Parliament.

Mariani said he had gone to Crimea some 15 times over the years to observe the renovation of a French military cemetery in Sevastopol.

"I was following the restoration of the largest French military cemetery outside France, which is in Sevastopol. I followed this restoration from 2005 until around the beginning of 2013," he said.

As for Russia's annexation, deemed illegal by the European Union, Mariani claims most in the region are pro-Russian anyway.

His resignation is likely to be praised by rights groups.

Earlier this week, they had issued a statement demanding Mariani's removal.

They said no one at the Identity and Democracy group (I&D), the far-right faction at the European Parliament, should have a seat on the endowment.

"Their trip [to Crimea] was none other than further proof that the I&D group is fundamentally opposed to European values," they said.

However, EUobserver understand Mariani's replacement will be Jerome Riviere, another far-right French MEP from the I&D.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Crimeans seek stable life under Russian control
  2. Four years on – but we will not forget illegally-occupied Crimea
  3. West told Ukraine to abandon Crimea, document says

Feature

Crimeans seek stable life under Russian control

Since Russia annexed Crimea in 2014, there has been a somewhat mixed reaction to the increased Russian presence on the peninsula. Some welcome it, others reject it in hushed voices.

Opinion

Four years on – but we will not forget illegally-occupied Crimea

Together with many other partners, including the United States, Canada and Norway, the European Union has implemented a policy of non-recognition and sanctions regimes, targeting people and entities that have promoted Russia's illegal annexation.

West told Ukraine to abandon Crimea, document says

US moved warships out of Russia's way. Germany urged Ukraine not to fight - newly-published minutes of a Kiev crisis meeting in 2014 show how the West let Putin seize Crimea out of "fear."

Irish MEP picked as new finance commissioner

Mairead McGuinness's nomination will have to be signed off by the European Parliament, where the Irish MEP is a well-respected first vice-president of the assembly.

Study shows how authoritarian regimes gain EU leverage

Currently, only 20 percent of MEPs show tendencies to support authoritarian powers - but that could change after the pandemic, a new study warns. It also calls for an improved vetting of MEPs, tougher lobbying rules, and better cybersecurity.

New oversight rules fail to catch MEP 'friendship groups'

The European Parliament passed new rules last December aimed at greater accountability of the unregulated bodies known as friendship groups. Not one group has since made public any declarations of support, which is a requirement.

Opinion

Why so few women in EU missions?

Angela Merkel is only the seventh woman to chair the Council of the European Union's meetings. And in 2020 there is no woman leading any of the current 11 European civilian missions (let alone the six military operations).

Commission chief under fire for Croatia campaign video

EU Commission president Ursula von der Leyen recorded a video in support of Croatia's ruling party, which the EU executive said was in her "personal capacity" - and admits it was a "mistake" that this was not made clear.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  3. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCOVID-19 halts the 72nd Session of the Nordic Council in Iceland
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersCivil society a key player in integration
  6. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular

Latest News

  1. Cyprus blocking EU sanctions on Belarus
  2. Hungary heads EU anti-fraud investigation list - again
  3. EU warns tech giants 'time to go beyond self-reguation'
  4. 19 years after 9/11: did Osama bin Laden achieve his goal?
  5. Moria is EU's shame
  6. How EU can help end Uighur forced labour
  7. Refugee who witnessed Moria fire describes 'hell'
  8. Parliament wants funding and legal pledges in budget talks

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  2. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  4. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis
  6. UNESDACircularity works, let’s all give it a chance

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us