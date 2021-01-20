Wednesday

20th Jan 2021

  1. News
  2. Institutional Affairs

Portugal pushes to start delayed 'future EU' conference

  • Ana Paula Zacarias, Portugal’s minister for European affairs, kicks off the videoconference on Monday where ministers discussed the beleaguered citizen-participation conference (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Portugal will push to start the ill-fated Conference on the Future of Europe at the beginning of its six-month presidency.

The conference, designed to include European citizens in shaping the future direction of the bloc, has been not only on hold because of the pandemic, but also due to intra-institutional infighting.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The one issue preventing the start of the conference, even in digital format due to Covid-19 restrictions, is who will be the chair.

Portugal's prime minister António Costa will on Wednesday (20 January) hold discussions with European Parliament president David Sassoli and MEPs and try to resolve the issue.

However, member states are also yet to be on the same page on whether they would agree to a tripartite leadership to the conference.

"I would like to see this developing very quickly in the future, to have the citizens discussing short- and long-term policies that will address our current and future challenges," Ana Paula Zacarias, Portugal's state secretary for European affairs said on Monday (18 January) after an informal videoconference of EU affairs ministers.

"The three institutions are yet to agree on a statement on the way forward, we need to find the way forward, we need to find a pragmatic a quick way to solve the issue of governance," Zacarias said.

She confirmed that some member states would like to see the conference starting as soon as possible, while others want to operate "cautiously".

'Tripartite' fallback position

The parliament has put forward former Belgian PM and Renew Europe liberal MEP Guy Verhofstadt as their candidate for the top position - who is disliked by some member states who see him as too federalist.

The EU Council of member states has yet to put forward a name. EU diplomats last year said former Danish premier Helle Thorning-Schmidt had the highest chance of winning the backing of member states.

From the EU Commission's side, commissioner for democracy and demography, Dubravka Šuica steers the process.

The idea of having a tripartite leadership for the conference was explored by the Germany presidency last year, but France - which is the main backer of the conference idea itself - has held out.

If an agreement is not reached on one single individual, since MEPs insist on the parliament's role in any leadership, the tripartite option could become the fallback position.

"There has to be a clear balance between the three institutions," Zacarias said.

MEPs say they are now waiting for member states to make up their minds.

"We have a clear position in the European parliament and we are waiting for clear position of council on that," liberal group leader Dacian Ciolos told journalists on Monday.

"For the parliament, it is essential to be fully involved in this, especially in the chairmanship," he added.

"A collective presidency could also be a solution, it is about dialogue with the people, not a one-man show of a personality ensuring the chairmanship of this conference," Ciolos added.

"The co-presidency is an option," Manfred Weber, group leader of the centre-right European People's Party told reporters Tuesday, adding that "if it would unblock some of the problems, it is a possible solution for us".

"Costa himself wants to have progress on this issue. If the co-presidency solution can work for the council side, the EPP is ok with it," he added.

The Portuguese presidency hopes that once the chairmanship issue is resolved, the practical organisation of the conference can start using the commission's "virtual and multilingual platform".

The two-year conference, was initially scheduled to be launched on Europe Day (9 May) last year.

Site Section

  1. Institutional Affairs

Related stories

  1. Time for the Conference on the Future of Europe to start
  2. Future of Europe conference: one year on standby
  3. Five ideas to reshape 'Conference on Future of Europe'
  4. Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now
Future of Europe conference: one year on standby

12 months after the European Parliament and the European Commission gave their views on the Conference on the Future of Europe, member states are still fighting over who should chair the event - which has blocked the launch for months.

Future of Europe Conference: Council urged to move now

MEPs want to launch the delayed two-year event in September, which would require a joint position of the three main EU institutions before summer. EU commissioner Maroš Šefčovič is optimistic about reaching an EU Council's position under the Croatian presidency.

Interview

How one man and his dog made a mark on EU history

A local man walked into a pharmacy in Galway, western Ireland, to buy medicine for his dog five years ago and now he is making history in the European Court of Justice.

Exclusive

Frontex spent €94,000 on a dinner in Warsaw

The European Border and Coast Guard Day is held every May. The event includes movies, football and volleyball matches between Frontex and national border guards, shooting competitions and exercises to detect smugglers.

News in Brief

  1. Brexit prompted finance exodus from UK to France
  2. Italian PM Conte wins confidence vote in Senate
  3. Borrell washes hands of EU's Venezuela policy
  4. Russia backs Greece in eastern Mediterranean dispute
  5. 'Ski-holiday' Switzerland reaches new infection high
  6. Germany extends lockdown, others expected to follow
  7. Barnier to be Brexit special adviser to von der Leyen
  8. EU commisioner to visit Bosnia's Lipa migrant camp

Feature

EU Parliament: Strasbourg, or the climate?

A report of the European Parliament's environmental management unit proposes a treaty change to move the European Parliament's headquarters from Strasbourg to Brussels - in order for the institution to become climate-neutral by 2030.

Opinion

German presidency's broken promises on 'fair tax'

At the start of the German presidency of the EU Council it committed itself to a "fair taxation" agenda. But as we enter the final leg of its six-month term, time is running out to make good on this promise.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. MEPs call to halt Russia pipeline over Navalny arrest
  2. EU targets vaccinating 70% of adults by summer
  3. Portugal pushes to start delayed 'future EU' conference
  4. EU Parliament pressing for inquiry into Frontex
  5. Untapped potential of the single market could boost European recovery
  6. Biden's 'Age of Aquarius'? Mars and Venus will clash over China
  7. The new dimension of 'ever-closer union'
  8. What do new CDU chief's pro-Russia views mean for Europe?

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us