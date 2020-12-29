2014: Ukraine: 'He told me he loved me then said goodbye'

"He told me he was on the Maidan, that he loved me, and then he said: 'Goodbye'."

Oleksandra Matviychuk cried as she recalled the phone call, from her husband Oleksandr, six years ago. "It was the most horrible moment in my life", she said.

His call came on the morning of 20 February 2014 and snipers had just opened fire on protesters in the Maidan square in central Kiev, in the final act of a revolution which led, one day later, to the fall of Ukrainian president Viktor Yanukov...