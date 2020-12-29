2012: EU's Nobel Peace Prize for 'fraternity between nations'

The Nobel Peace Prize was awarded to the European Union in 2012, with the citation "for over six decades [of having] contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy and human rights in Europe".

The Norwegian Nobel Committee unanimously decided that developments in Europe after World War II represented the "fraternity between nations" and "peace congresses" cited by Alfred Nobel as his criteria for the peace prize in his 1895 will.

During the prize ceremony in...