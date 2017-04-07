Friday

7th Apr 2017

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

EU starts border checks on everyone

By

National authorities will start imposing identity checks as of Friday (7 April) on everyone entering and leaving the European Union.

The move is part of a broader security crackdown, which follows a series of terror attacks in Paris and Brussels involving EU nationals that had fought alongside militant extremists in Syria and elsewhere.

  • EU nationals will have their IDs checked with databases (Photo: shugfy)

"We still have a stock of 2,500 Europeans who are on the ground [Syria and Iraq] and we don't know how many, at what rhythm, and on which routes they will return here," the EU's counter terror coordinator, Gilles de Kerchove, told Belgian radio last month.

Anyone who crosses a land or sea border, including EU nationals, will have their identities cross-checked with the Schengen Information System (SIS), and Interpol's database and lost travel documents (SLTD) database.

Authorities will be able to relax some of the border control checks in case of heavy traffic flows. A transitional period has also been imposed for airports.

SIS is the most widely-used information system for law enforcement in Europe and is undergoing reforms.

A new alert category for "unknown wanted persons" will be included. Alerts will also be issued on terrorist offences and on anyone that has an entry ban.

Plans are also underway to include an automated fingerprint identification service that would allow border guards to one day search SIS using fingerprints.

Julian King, the EU commissioner for security, told MEPs in March that the fingerprint system is needed to catch people who use fake IDs.

SIS has been touted as the biggest and most successful EU-wide security database, with hits increasing from around 150,000 in 2015 to more than 200,000 last year.

Authorities had queried the database almost 4 billion times in 2016, a 40 percent increase from 2015.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. ID and police checks await all who enter and leave the EU
EU trying to salvage US deal on data privacy

Privacy safeguards for EU citizens' personal data that is sent to the United States remains exposed to abuse, due to the lack of oversight and the shift towards increased surveillance under president Trump.

Thirteen states join EU prosecutor's office

Justice ministers from 13 EU member states have confirmed they will take part in the European Public Prosecutor's Office with another three set to join in the next few days.

LuxLeaks forces discussion on EU-wide protections

LuxLeak whistleblower Antoine Deltour is urging justice ministers to help put in place rules to protect people across Europe who leak confidential information for the public good.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. European Federation of Allergy and Airways60%-90% of Your Life Is Spent Indoors. How Does Poor Indoor Air Quality Affect You?
  2. European Gaming and Betting AssociationCJEU Confirms Obligation for a Transparent Licensing Process
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region and the US: A Time of Warlike Rhetoric and Militarisation?
  4. European Free AllianceEFA MEPs Vote in Favor of European Parliament's Brexit Mandate
  5. Dialogue PlatformGlobalised Religions and the Dialogue Imperative. Join the Debate!
  6. Mission of China to the EUXinhua Insight: China to Open up Like Never Before
  7. World VisionViolence Becomes New Normal for Syrian Children
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsTime to Turn the Tide and End Repression of Central Asia's Civil Society
  9. European Free AllianceAutonomia to Normalnosc - Poland Urged to Re-Grant Autonomy to Silesia
  10. UNICEFHitting Rock Bottom - How 2016 Became the Worst Year for #ChildrenofSyria
  11. Malta EU 2017Green Light Given for New EU Regulation to Bolster External Border Checks
  12. The Idealist QuarterlyCan Progressive Stories Survive Our Post-Truth Era? After-Work Discussion on 6 April