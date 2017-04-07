Friday

7th Apr 2017

Suspected terror attack grips Stockholm

  • Stockholm is in lockdown (Photo: Reuters)

By

Sweden's prime minister Stefan Lofven has said the country is under threat in a suspected terror attack.

"Sweden has been attacked. Everything points at a terror attack," he said on Friday (7 April).

At least three people are dead, eight injured, and one person has been reportedly arrested after a hijacked beer truck plowed through a crowded street in Stockholm's city centre.

The city has been put into lock-down with people told to stay off the streets as police and heavily armed forces roam the centre.

A reporter on the ground from the daily newspaper, Svenska Dagbladet, says the police are looking for a shooter inside Stockholm's central station.

Roger Magnergard, a construction worker who was working on a site near the attack and was a witness, also told Svenska Dagbladet that people were running through the streets in an effort to leave the city centre.

"I came from the side and could only see the helicopter, but then as I moved closer I saw a dead dog and many, many blankets in the street. And I guess every blanket means a person is dead. There were at least five blankets," one witness told the paper.

Metros have stopped and no train traffic is being allowed through. Police have also surrounded the Royal Castle and parliament building.

"An attack on any of our member states is an attack on us all," said EU commission president Jean-Claude Juncker, in a statement.

The latest terror attack, if confirmed, follows a similar incident in late March where a 52-year old British man drove a car into pedestrians near London's Westminster Bridge.

Around 50 people were injured and at least four were killed.

EU commissioner for security Julian King said the London attack demonstrated a "weaponisation" of vehicles by extremists.

Germany had also been hit in December when a Tunisian man rammed a lorry through a Christmas market, killing 12 and injuring over 50.

That attack followed one in the French city of Nice last summer, when a Tunisian resident drove a 19 tonne cargo truck into crowds celebrating Bastille Day. Around 86 people were killed and over 430 injured.

