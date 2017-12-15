Friday

15th Dec 2017

Macron and Merkel take tough line on Poland

  • 'If the commission considers it is forced to resort to sanctions, we would also support the commission,' Macron and Merkel said. (Photo: Consilium)

By

France and Germany have pledged to back the European Commission if it triggers sanctions against Poland next week.

"If the commission thinks it has to trigger the procedure, we have a very clear and consistent position - we'll support the commission," French president Emmanuel Macron said in Brussels on Friday (15 December).

German chancellor Angela Merkel said: "If the commission considers it is forced to resort [to sanctions], we would also support the commission".

They spoke at a joint briefing after an EU summit that took place amid a long-standing row on Poland's controversial judicial reforms.

The commission has threatened to declare, next Wednesday, that Poland is in breach of EU values due to the Law and Justice (PiS) government's apparent attempts to seize control over the country's courts and judges.

The procedure could end in the suspension of Poland's voting rights in the EU Council - an unprecedented event in EU history - but France and Germany said every effort would be made to avoid that.

"I wish that Poland would remove its ambiguities [on rule of law]. My perception is that this is the intention of the new [Polish] prime minister. We have to give a chance to these discussions," Macron said.

Merkel said: "I'll do anything I can in order to work well together with the new Polish prime minister. The better the cooperation with Poland, the better for Europe."

The Irish leader, Leo Varadkar, also extended a friendly word to Poland's new premier.

He said he was "glad to greet" the new PM, Mateusz Morawiecki, because Morawiecki had once been Ireland's honorary consul in the Polish city of Poznan.

Morawiecki, who took up office earlier this week, had lobbied Macron as well as commission president Jean-Claude Juncker at the summit.

He said after meeting Macron on Friday: "Those very good talks". He also met Juncker briefly the same day.

Morawiecki's office said the Macron talks had covered climate change, energy security, and rules on EU workers. Macron's office said it focused on the judicial reform dispute and that Morawiecki had promised to hold a "dialogue" with the commission.

Early departure

The Polish PM left the summit early.

He gave Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban the authority to represent Poland in the remaining eurozone and Brexit talks.

Morawiecki told Polish media on his plane home he had left because he had "various urgent, secret documents, waiting for me [in Warsaw] and some meetings I have to attend".

Polish sources told media one of those meetings was a Christmas wafer ceremony organised by the ruling Law and Justice party.

Juncker himself declined to speculate on the commission's course of action next week.

EU Council president Donald Tusk, a former Polish leader who is disliked by PiS, said he had asked to meet Morawiecki at the summit, but that, in the end, he had managed only to shake his hand.

"I'm sure he had some very, very important reasons not to take part in the discussions," Tusk said.

Tusk: Poland risks harming EU appeal

EU Council president said anti-democratic 'interventions' in Poland and the US could harm Western soft power in its contest with Russia.

Romania wants EU signal on Schengen membership

Bucharest expects other member states to decide on its accession to the passport-free area before it takes the rotating EU presidency on 1 January 2019 - amid criticism of a controversial new justice reform.

Germany says China using LinkedIn to recruit informants

Germany's spy agency says the Chinese state is trying to recruit high-ranking German officials via social media outlets like LinkedIn. It accused Chinese intelligence of setting up fake profiles to lure them into becoming informants.

Germany says China using LinkedIn to recruit informants

Germany's spy agency says the Chinese state is trying to recruit high-ranking German officials via social media outlets like LinkedIn. It accused Chinese intelligence of setting up fake profiles to lure them into becoming informants.

