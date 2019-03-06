Wednesday

6th Mar 2019

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Saudi Arabia evades EU dirty-money list for now

  • EU home affairs ministers to formalise the veto on Thursday (Photo: consilium.europa.eu)

By

EU states have rejected a European Commission proposal to blacklist Saudi Arabia and four US territories on money laundering and terrorist financing grounds.

All 28 member countries' ambassadors blocked the move at a meeting in Brussels on Wednesday (6 March) in an unusual step, an EU source said.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

EUobserver's coverage of the 2019 European election. Investigative. Independent. Influential.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

  • US Virgin Islands - ambassadors' veto came after Saudi Arabia and US complained about the commission proposal (Photo: EUobserver)

The decision is to be formalised by EU justice and home affairs ministers on Thursday, forcing the commission to submit a new proposal later down the line.

The commission had called to add Saudi Arabia and the US territories of American Samoa, Guam, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands, as well as Panama, Libya, and some other countries, to what is known in the EU capital as the "dirty-money list".

But EU states complained about due process, saying the proposed new register had exceedingly loose legal criteria and that they had not been adequately consulted on its contents, the EU source noted.

"It was not about leaving off this or that country. It was disagreement on points of principle," the source said.

"The Council [member states] does not have the power to add or remove names from the list, only to approve or disapprove of the whole document," the source added.

The veto came after Saudi Arabia and the US had complained about the commission proposal.

The listing would have damaged "trade and investment flows between the kingdom and the European Union", Saudi Arabia's King Salman said in a letter to EU leaders.

The US ambassador to the EU, Gordon Sondland, also said last Friday "it's heartening to see common sense from the member states prevail over the commission's dogmatic posturing," as objections began to surface.

Vera Jourova, the Czech EU commissioner who drew up the failed proposal, had stood by her text on Tuesday.

"I personally gave a lot of commitments and promises to European people that we will efficiently fight against money-laundering and terrorist financing," she told MEPs in a committee hearing.

But Jourova had also voiced forebodings that her list would not pass prior to the ambassadors' veto on Wednesday.

"I did not ask the member states why they are opposing. I will ask the member states in the near future what shall we do together to achieve this goal," she told the MEPs.

Countries which are named and shamed on the register, which was first created in 2016, are forced to do higher levels of due diligence on financial transactions in EU banks.

The back-and-forth on Saudi Arabia comes after it shocked world opinion by ordering the murder of a journalist, Jamal Khashoggi, in Turkey last year.

Several EU states, led by Germany, imposed an arms embargo in response, but there was no EU-level or US reaction.

The oil kingdom has also tried to mend fences by sending diplomats to meet EU officials via the College of Bruges, an EU-funded academy in Belgium.

The existing dirty-money register, which includes countries such as Ethiopia, Iran, Iraq, North Korea, and Pakistan, is to remain in force pending the approval of another commission draft.

The fact that neither Azerbaijan or Russia were included in Jourova's proposals meant she was not prepared to really crack down on corruption, campaigners noted in February, when her draft list first came out.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. EU college defends Saudi-style visits, attacks 'sloppy' media
  2. Saudi Arabia, but not Russia, on EU 'dirty money' list
  3. Danish bank faces criminal charges in test of EU system
EU college defends Saudi-style visits, attacks 'sloppy' media

College of Europe rector Jorg Monar says the surplus money made from setting up closed-door meetings between the Saudi government and EU officials, including MEPs, "would barely cover the replacement costs of a beamer in a College seminar room."

Orban rejects Weber's plea to stop anti-EU posters

Hungarian prime minister Viktor Orban has pledged to put up new anti-migrant posters - despite hopes in his centre-right EU family that he might "apologise and put an end" to the campaign.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNICEFUNICEF Hosts MEPs in Jordan Ahead of Brussels Conference on the Future of Syria
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic talks on parental leave at the UN
  3. International Partnership for Human RightsTrial of Chechen prisoner of conscience and human rights activist Oyub Titiev continues.
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic food policy inspires India to be a sustainable superpower
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersMilestone for Nordic-Baltic e-ID
  6. Counter BalanceEU bank urged to free itself from fossil fuels and take climate leadership
  7. Intercultural Dialogue PlatformRoundtable: Muslim Heresy and the Politics of Human Rights, Dr. Matthew J. Nelson
  8. Platform for Peace and JusticeTurkey suffering from the lack of the rule of law
  9. UNESDASoft Drinks Europe welcomes Tim Brett as its new president
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic ministers take the lead in combatting climate change
  11. Counter BalanceEuropean Parliament takes incoherent steps on climate in future EU investments
  12. International Partnership For Human RightsKyrgyz authorities have to immediately release human rights defender Azimjon Askarov

Latest News

  1. Saudi Arabia evades EU dirty-money list for now
  2. Weber threatens to expel Hungary's Fidesz from EPP
  3. Brexit cities want free EU wifi before leaving
  4. Macron unveils new EU vision to tackle populist surge
  5. Lithuanian bank named in new EU 'laundromat' leak
  6. Explained: What is the European Parliament?
  7. All about the European Parliament elections 2019
  8. Orban rejects Weber's plea to stop anti-EU posters

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us