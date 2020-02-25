Tuesday

25th Feb 2020

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

MEPs complain of 'no action' on Hungary and Poland

  • Czech prime minister Andrej Babis (l), Hungary's Viktor Orban, and Poland's Mateusz Morawiecki at last week's Brussel summit. While Orban and Morawiecki face an Article 7 procedure, an EU audit found conflicts of interest for Babis to answer (Photo: Council of the European Union)

By

Leaders of five groups in the EU Parliament have told member states in a letter to act on the sanctions procedures on Poland and Hungary - which have been dragging on for years.

The letter was sent on Friday (21 February) - and revealed on Monday - to EU Council president Charles Michel and Croatia'a EU affairs state secretary, Andreja Metelko-Zgombic whose country holds the rotating presidency of the bloc.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

In the letter, the MEPs expressed "deep concerns over the serious lack of progress in the Article 7 proceedings against Poland and Hungary".

The letter was coined by the leader of the Socialists and Democrats (S&D), Iratxe Garcia, and was also signed by the centre-right European People's Party (EPP) group's leader, Manfred Weber, chief of the liberal Renew, Dacian Ciolos, Greens co-chair Ska Keller and co-presidents of the radical leftist group, European United Left, Martin Schirdewan and Manon Aubry.

They argue that member states "cannot ignore the also important and continuous threat to its funding principles".

The group leaders warned that the failure of member states to use Article 7 effectively undermines the integrity and credibility of the EU.

The letter comes ahead of a Tuesday (25 February) gathering of EU affairs ministers in Brussels, but neither Poland nor Hungary are on the agenda.

The Croatia presidency plans to put rule of law on the agenda for a meeting in March.

The presidency is "closely monitoring all developments regarding the rule of law in Poland and Hungary", as well as recent parliamentary resolutions on the issue, an official said.

The EU commission launched the Article 7 against the Warsaw government in 2017 for a judicial reform that increasingly puts the courts under political control.

The parliament triggered the same procedure against the Budapest government in 2018 mainly for curbing media freedom, attacking civil organisations, concerns over judicial independence, corruption, and rights of minorities and migrants.

Member states can decide if there is a "clear risk of a serious breach" of EU values and at a later stage could trigger sanctions, such as suspending the voting rights of the member states concerned.

But the process has been at an almost standstill in the council of member states.

The Austrian, and the Romanian EU presidencies dragged their feet on putting Hungary on the council's agenda.

EU affairs ministers have discussed Hungary only under the Finnish EU presidency, which put rule of law at the centre of its program, in September 2019 and in December 2019.

Besides the hearings, member states have not moved onto the next phase on establishing a "clear risk", as they remain reluctant to call out each other on what they primarily see as internal matters.

In a resolution in January, the parliament already called on member states to act, pointing to worsening situations in both countries.

In a sign of escalating threats to judicial independence, the commission in January asked the European Court of Justice to suspend the work of the Polish Disciplinary Chamber, established last year.

'Blind eye' no more

Member states "cannot turn a blind eye to the different debates and resolutions adopted in the parliament in the last three months or the different legal actions taken by the commission in both cases: it is high time to act," the letter said.

MEPs also want the parliament to be invited to the council to present its findings on Hungary.

The Finnish presidency has organised an informal meeting with MEPs, but despite the commission's and MEPs arguments, no lawmaker has been invited to the official meeting.

The Croatian presidency wants to continue an "exchnage of information" with MEPs, but a formal role for them is not foreseen during the hearings.

Iratxe also said it is time for the European Council, the gathering of EU leaders, to act.

At last week's summit, rule of law did come up when several leaders, mainly from the richer net payers, notably Germany and Finland said they wanted to strengthen the rule of law conditionality in the next EU budget, which has been watered down in the latest proposal by Michel.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Polish rule of law crisis at point of no return
  2. Hungary claims EU 'witch-hunt' over rule of law hearing
  3. Poland risks leaving EU with new judges law, Tusk warns
  4. EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link

Opinion

Polish rule of law crisis at point of no return

Modelled in many respects on the same blueprint for democratic decline followed in Hungary by strongman Viktor Orbán and his ruling Fidesz party, the government in Poland has sought to fuse the ruling party and the state.

Hungary claims EU 'witch-hunt' over rule of law hearing

Hungary was quizzed by EU ministers over its domestic crackdown on media, judges, academia and NGOs. Hungary's minister responded by saying the country had defended "the European way of life" for centuries, and it should be respected.

EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link

One major issue dividing member states in the ongoing budget negotiations is inserting a direct link between EU subsidies and the rule of law. While the biggest battle will be over figures, the rule of law conditionality also creates tension.

Insight

How big is Germany's far-right problem?

The Hanau shooting was a national wake-up call to the scale of far-right extremism in Germany, from violent individuals to political hate speech.

Exclusive

Balkan spies 'feed' EU's police database via Czechs

Western Balkan secret services have handed over more the 250 alerts on suspected foreign terrorist fighters since last summer - fed into the EU's police database by the Czech Republic, according to a confidential document seen by EUobserver.

Polish 'LGBTI-free zones' not ok, says EU commission

The European Commissioner for equality Helena Dalli has said the distribution of 'LGBTI-free zones' stickers or the adoption of anti-LGBTI resolutions cannot be allowed. Some 86 towns in Poland have so far declared themselves 'LGBTI-free zones'.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersScottish parliament seeks closer collaboration with the Nordic Council
  2. UNESDAFrom Linear to Circular – check out UNESDA's new blog
  3. Nordic Council of Ministers40 years of experience have proven its point: Sustainable financing actually works
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic and Baltic ministers paving the way for 5G in the region
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersEarmarked paternity leave – an effective way to change norms
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Climate Action Weeks in December

Latest News

  1. Libya is test of EU geopolitics, ex-UN inspector says
  2. No risk yet to Schengen from Italy's coronavirus outbreak
  3. MEPs complain of 'no action' on Hungary and Poland
  4. Our summit can re-boot Africa's relations with Europe
  5. Belgium's Aalst carnival - no easy fix to anti-semitism
  6. EU speaks out against Israeli settler spike
  7. Polish rule of law crisis at point of no return
  8. Africa visit and EU parliament missions This WEEK

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us