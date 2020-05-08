Kaczyński turning Poland into 'Franco's Spain'

Poland's ruling party chairman, Jarosław Kaczyński, is trying to turn the country into a Roman Catholic dictatorship, Poland's former foreign minister has said.

"He [Kaczyński] wants to create a Catholic state of the Polish nation. His vision is that of Salazar, or rather Franco, but adding strong support from the US," Radek Sikorski, who is now an MEP with Polish opposition party, Civic Platform, told EUobserver in an interview.

Jarosław Kaczyński's Law and Justice party has held power since 2015 (Photo: pis.org.pl)

"He [Kaczyński] thinks he's creating Bavaria - strong traditions and a modern economy, but, actually, what might come out of this is Franco's Spain," Sikorski said.

António Salazar and Francisco Franco were authoritarian leaders in Portugal and Spain, respectively, until the 1970s.

Sikorski, Poland's foreign minister from 2007 to 2014, also compared Kaczyński to Edward Gierek, a 1970s authoritarian Polish leader.

"He [Kaczyński] is anachronistic [in the way he thinks] ... he's very 1970s", Sikorski said.

"He's a kind of Gierek, who was a communist-nationalist, soft, spendthrift, although Gierek was actually a moderniser, whereas this guy [Kaczyński] is not," Sikorski added.

"You know how weird Kaczyński is?," Sikorski said.

"He doesn't have an internet account. He doesn't have a driver's licence. He's never been abroad, except as prime minister, and he lives alone with his cat," Sikorski said.

Sikorski spoke to EUobserver on Thursday (7 May), three days before Poland was to hold a presidential election on Sunday.

Kaczyński, the powerful head of the ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, had initially wanted to "ram through the election" by postal vote, Sikorski said, because the pandemic lockdown would have helped PiS loyalist and incumbent Andrzej Duda to stay in office.

"If you were an OSCE observer, as I have been in other places, going to monitor the Polish election, first of all, you'd say: 'There's no level playing field in the media'. Secondly, you'd say: 'The candidates had been unable to campaign'," Sikorski said, referring to the Organisation for Security and Co-operation in Europe, a multilateral body based in Vienna.

"This election never had a chance to be democratic," he said.

The Polish election was abruptly cancelled this week and might now be in July.

It was cancelled not because the EU had voiced concern, but because a PiS coalition partner and some local authorities had rebelled and because the postal service could not deliver 30m ballots on time, Sikorski said.

"It was certainly not [due to] international pressure," he said.

The election postponement was in itself handled in an undemocratic way, Sikorski noted, showing how things work in Kaczyński's "Catholic state of the Polish nation".

"What's happened, is that two [PiS] MPs issued a statement [on the elections]. That's all. Technically speaking, nothing has changed," he said.

"Under the law, we're still holding an election on Sunday and tomorrow will be the start of the pre-election 'quiet period', when we can't speak to press any more. Afterwards, the Supreme Court is meant to invalidate the election, because it didn't happen ... it's a complete shambles," he added.

"We're in triumph of the will territory," Sikorski said.

It is unclear when the pandemic will abate or when the new Polish vote will take place, but, in August, Duda's term expires, potentially creating more "shambles".

The sane thing to do would be to declare a "natural disaster", which mandates a vote 90 days after the disaster ends, Sikorski said.

For its part, the European Commission, on Thursday, pledged to monitor how Poland, and other EU states, handled elections during the virus emergency.

"Voters should be both shielded from health risks and their democratic rights should be protected," a commission spokesman said.

The commission has also sued Poland at the EU court in Luxembourg and threatened sanctions over PiS judicial reforms, which, critics say, are turning Polish judges into political marionettes.

But the EU institutions had "no instruments" that could really stop the PiS machine, Sikorski said.

Kaczyński sect

Asked by EUobserver how Kaczyński's nationalist vision had managed to get a grip on Poland, one of the most pro-European societies in the EU, Sikorski said the "traditionalist and provincial" Polish Catholic church was a factor.

Kaczyński was "well organised" and had created a kind of "Bolshevik sect" around himself, while the Polish left was divided, Sikorski added, referring to a radical Russian movement, which seized power in the 1917 Russian revolution.

But Kaczyński was also part of a wider, global trend, Sikorski said.

"In Brussels, there's a thinking that says: 'Oh this is Eastern European politics. This is somehow different'," Sikorski said.

"No. He [Kaczyński] is riding the same wave of backlash against meritocracy, against globalisation, against integration that all the other political entrepreneurs have been exploiting," Sikorski said.

"Kaczyński led the way," Sikorski added, putting to one side Hungarian leader Viktor Orban, another EU authoritarian, as a special case.

"Chronologically, it was first Kaczyński [who won power in 2015], then Brexit, then Trump," Sikorski noted, referring to US president Donald Trump, who came to power in 2016 and who had also "given up on democracy", Sikorski said.