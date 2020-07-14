Tuesday

14th Jul 2020

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

EU Parliament considers streamlining rule-of-law tools

  • MEP Michal Simecka is proposing an overarching agreement to discipline rogue member states by all EU institutions (Photo: European Parliament)

By

An EU Parliament proposal plans to streamline existing European tools on policing the rule of law and democratic principles in member states, under a new umbrella mechanism.

The draft proposal , put forward by Slovak liberal MEP Michal Simecka, aims to combine together various processes the EU has created in recent years, in an effort to remedy democratic backsliding and breaches of EU values.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

"We lack a systematic, objective, evidence-based and binding monitoring of EU values and their protection in all member states," Simecka told MEPs in the civil liberties committee on Monday (13 July).

"We have lots of tools, but the toolbox is fairly fragmented," he said, adding "the EU is ill-equipped to stop backsliding in democracy and rule of law."

The EU has been struggling in the past few years to address the erosion of judicial independence, attacks on free media, and the curbing of democratic institutions - most particularly in Poland and Hungary.

Faced with criticism, it has introduced the rule-of-law mechanism, the annual rule-of-law review, the justice scoreboard, and the rule of law dialogue, to address the issue, along with the existing infringement probes and Article 7 sanctions process. But all of have only had limited results.

Simecka's draft proposal, based on previous calls by the parliament, puts all those procedures under one roof.

The planned mechanism would "provide coherence", supersede some tools, feed into the Article 7 procedure plus the planned link between access to EU funds and respect for rule of law.

It could also replace the so-called Co-operation and Verification Mechanism (CVM) - a monitoring of judicial reforms and fight against corruption specific to Bulgaria and Romania, the MEP added.

Simecka's idea would cover not just rule-of-law issues, but democratic and fundamental rights protected under the EU treaty, including equality and the protection of minorities.

It is planned to be based on an agreement with the commission and the council of member states in a so-called intra-institutional agreement, to be grounded in law.

Not dependent on 'goodwill'

The aim is that the protection of rule of law "would no longer be dependent on the goodwill of commission, or relevant commissioner, and the council presidency, no longer dependent on fluid political dynamics, but enshrined in the legally-binding document", Simicka told MEPs.

The core of the proposal would be an annual monitoring cycle, similar to the economic monitoring, containing country-specific recommendations with timelines and targets for implementation, linked to concrete "enforcement measures".

The parliament could vote on the final version in October, after which negotiations could start with the other EU institutions.

So far, member states' governments have been reluctant to sanction each other, and enforce EU rules.

Simecka told EUobserver with the escalating crisis of rule of law and democracy, more governments now acknowledge the gravity of the problem.

Real teeth

"Support is building for such a mechanism with a wide scope and real teeth," he said, adding that he hopes that the German EU presidency would take on the initiative.

Simecka told MEPs that the persisting rule of law crisis undermines the trusts that makes the EU work.

"We are seeing the rise of entrenchment of illiberal, oligarchic or even autocratic tendencies in a number of member states. […] This presents not just a threat to the EU values in those member states, but to the future survival of EU as we know it," he said.

"The EU can only remain a democratic peace project if its member states and national leaders are democratic as well," he said, adding that the functioning of the single market, cooperation on law enforcement and home affairs all suffer because of the erosion in democratic principles.

Hungary and Poland have rejected any new legal oversight of member states, and also oppose linking EU funds to the rule of law - a divisive issue among EU leaders who will meet this weekend for a summit.

MEP Vladimir Bilcik, the point man of the centre-right EPP party on the file, warned MEPs the mechanism should be "objective, politically non-biased, evidence based, and all member states should be assessed on equal footing".

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks
  2. EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link
  3. Hungary and Poland in spotlight for lockdown moves
Rule-of-law row complicates budget talks

Disagreements are running deep between EU leaders over the overall size of the budget and recovery package, the criteria and mode of distribution and the conditions, with rule of law "another battle ground opening up".

EU leaders face major clash on rule of law budget link

One major issue dividing member states in the ongoing budget negotiations is inserting a direct link between EU subsidies and the rule of law. While the biggest battle will be over figures, the rule of law conditionality also creates tension.

Hungary and Poland in spotlight for lockdown moves

The EU commission is double-checking emergency measures in every member state, as fundamental rights have been temporarily abrogated. But Hungary and Poland are problematic, yet no actions are planned.

EUobserver under attack in wider battle for EU free press

If EU citizens want to know the truth, then journalists need protection from malicious litigation, as EUobserver joined the list of targets, over an article about the late Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

News in Brief

  1. Croatia opens for US tourists, defying EU ban
  2. Poll: only 61% of Germans would get Covid-19 vaccine
  3. UK to spend €788m on new UK-EU border control system
  4. Berlin wants first use of EU cyber sanctions on Russia
  5. Erdogan warns neighbours over hydrocarbon reserves
  6. Bulgaria: political crisis amid anti-corruption protests
  7. Pope and Turkish-German leader join Hagia Sophia protest
  8. France and UK create joint migrant intelligence unit

EUobserver under attack in wider battle for EU free press

If EU citizens want to know the truth, then journalists need protection from malicious litigation, as EUobserver joined the list of targets, over an article about the late Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDANext generation Europe should be green and circular
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersNEW REPORT: Eight in ten people are concerned about climate change
  3. UNESDAHow reducing sugar and calories in soft drinks makes the healthier choice the easy choice
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersGreen energy to power Nordic start after Covid-19
  5. European Sustainable Energy WeekThis year’s EU Sustainable Energy Week (EUSEW) will be held digitally!
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic states are fighting to protect gender equality during corona crisis

Latest News

  1. Green NGOs demand EU dumps controversial energy treaty
  2. EU Parliament considers streamlining rule-of-law tools
  3. Italy has a responsibility, too
  4. Poland's EU-battles to continue as Duda wins tight vote
  5. EU 'in-person' summit plus key data privacy ruling This WEEK
  6. Let's have positive discrimination for EU stagiaires
  7. We need to do more for our small and medium-sized enterprises
  8. Romania's virus surge prompts queues and new worries

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us