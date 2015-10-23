EU must find solutions for Catalonia

The Spanish Constitutional court prevented the Catalans from organising a legally binding referendum on independence. But on 27 September this year, elections in Catalonia were perceived as a de facto vote on Catalonia's relationship with Spain.
This resulted is an absolute majority of pro-independence seats in the Catalan Parliament despite a strongly scaremongering campaign and international pressure.
The last example o...
Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting memberAlready a member? Login here