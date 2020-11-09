Monday

9th Nov 2020

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

EU Commission: EU free-travel overhaul planned

  • A meeting in December is planned to discuss the future of the Schengen border-free zone (Photo: wfbakker2)

By

The European Commission has reiterated its desire to reform the border-free Schengen area, in light of recent announcements by French president Emmanuel Macron.

"We are discussing the future of Schengen in an ongoing process and we are trying to adapt to the way it functions to the new realities," European Commission chief spokesperson Eric Mamer told reporters on Friday (6 November).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

20th anniversary

We celebrate 20 years of independent, expert news on Europe. Become an expert on Europe yourself.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

Macron last week demanded an overhaul of the Schengen zone that spans 26 countries, following the terrorist attacks in Paris and Nice.

The French president is demanding tighter border controls on the rim of the European Union, especially with Spain.

Such efforts are already in the pipeline.

The EU's border guard agency, Frontex, is deploying new agents in January to the external borders. The deployment is part of a bigger force of some 10,000 new Frontex guards.

And a meeting is also already set for December with interior ministers from across the EU. The talks have been dubbed the 'Schengen Forum', with an idea to lay out the policy priorities for a future overhaul.

The whole is part of the European Commission's recent wider revamp of the pact on migration and asylum.

"We are drawing a link between the development of Schengen, the future of Schengen and this pact," noted Mamer.

Similar remarks were made in September by president Ursula von der Leyen, when she announced the commission would propose a new strategy for the future of Schengen.

It then set itself a deadline by summer next year, noting that movement restrictions imposed by EU states because of Covid-19 will also factor into its strategy.

Internal border controls have been used by EU states since 2006.

But they picked up in pace in 2015 amid often ignored warnings by the European commission that such controls could undermine Schengen altogether, which is sacrosanct to the European Union.

The commission imposed an ultimatum to have them all lifted by 2016. Instead, it reformed the codes following German pressure to extend the checks.

Today, they are a permanent fixture.

France has imposed the internal controls for the past five years, mostly for security reasons amid an on-going state of emergency. Others like Austria, Denmark, Germany, Sweden and non-EU state Norway also cite migratory movements as a reason.

A case study by the Transnational Institute also found that France's state of emergency, imposed since 2015, have curtailed human rights in the country and restricted the freedom of movement.

For its part, the commission could not give any evidence that such controls have improved security.

"Border controls must remain exceptional, strictly limited in time and a measure of last resort in the event that a serious threat of public policy or internal security has been established," said another EU commission spokesperson.

However, an investigation by EUobserver last December found that member states failed to produce any hard evidence. Instead, some relied on open source threat assessment reports by Frontex.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. France pledges overhaul of EU free-travel to stop terrorists
  2. Revealed: little evidence to justify internal border checks
  3. EU migration pact to deter asylum

Investigation

Revealed: little evidence to justify internal border checks

EUobserver has obtained notification reports from five European states explaining why they want to impose internal border checks. Few provide any substantial evidence to justify the controls, putting the European Commission in a difficult position to end them.

EU migration pact to deter asylum

The EU commission's newest pact on migration and asylum seeks to deter people from claiming asylum by speeding up procedures and sending most of them back home.

News in Brief

  1. Greek fishermen complain of Turkish intimidation
  2. Report: Polish police refused order to attack abortion protests
  3. British spies to counter Russian corona-propaganda
  4. British PM 'enthusiastic' on Brexit deal
  5. Turkey tells Russia how to handle Nagorno-Karabakh war
  6. Belarus protests continue despite crackdown
  7. Legal action launched to block Antwerp plastic plant
  8. EU leaders welcome Biden win

Corruption failures also highlighted in rule of law report

The European Commission's first report on the rule of law has raised concerns over the lack of effective anti-corruption efforts in some members sates - while it considers Denmark, Finland, Sweden and the Netherlands have good governance measures.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice
  2. Nordic Council of MinistersUN Secretary General to meet with Nordic Council on COVID-19
  3. UNESDAWell-designed Deposit Return Schemes can help reach Single-Use Plastics Directive targets
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Council meets Belarusian opposition leader Svetlana Tichanovskaja
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to invest DKK 250 million in green digitalised business sector
  6. UNESDAReducing packaging waste – a huge opportunity for circularity

Latest News

  1. EU immediately endorses Biden, in 'unusual' move
  2. EU Commission: EU free-travel overhaul planned
  3. Synergy need to tackle climate change in Mediterranean
  4. Budget and Brexit near finishing line This WEEK
  5. 'Serious failings' at EU bank on development agenda
  6. Biden wins US elections: 'Dark chapter is over'
  7. EU blacklists Lukashenko and his eldest son
  8. Slovakia: second weekend of nationwide Covid-19 testing

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us