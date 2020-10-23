EU commission on defensive over 'revolving doors'

The EU commission was forced to defend its track record on Thursday (22 October) on allowing staff to take on private-sector jobs, after it emerged that 99-percent of such requests were rubber-stamped as a 'yes'.

"I think it is very clear that we have efficient rules and measures in place," an EU commission spokesperson told reporters on Thursday (22 October).

He cited staff reforms dating back to 2014, which included new rules to assess conflicts of interests upon recruitment or ...