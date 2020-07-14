Ad
euobserver
The Energy Charter Treaty, signed in 1994, is regarded as protecting the fossil fuel industry - which experts say the proposed reforms will not change (Photo: Kris Duda)

Green NGOs demand EU dumps controversial energy treaty

Green Economy
by Elena Sánchez Nicolás, Brussels,

Green groups have renewed their demand for the EU and member states to jointly withdraw from the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT).

The ECT is an international agreement that grants cross-border cooperation in the energy sector, signed in 1994 by nearly 50 countries, including all EU member states, plus most countries from eastern Europe, central Asia, and Japan. \n \nThe European Commission and national capitals participated by videoconference last week (6 to 9 July) in the fir...

Get EU news that matters

Back our independent journalism by becoming a supporting member

Already a member? Login here
Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Related articles

Energy treaty 'undermines success of Green Deal'
Why is EU off track for 2020 energy efficiency target?
The controversy behind the Energy Charter Treaty reforms
EU commissioner lobbied by energy firm he owns shares in
The Energy Charter Treaty, signed in 1994, is regarded as protecting the fossil fuel industry - which experts say the proposed reforms will not change (Photo: Kris Duda)

Tags

Green Economy

Author Bio

Elena is EUobserver's Managing Editor. She is from Spain and has studied journalism and new media in Spanish and Belgian universities. Previously she worked on European affairs at VoteWatch Europe and the Spanish news agency EFE.

Ad

Related articles

Ad
Ad

Latest News

Subscribe to our newsletter and get 3 free articles

Section

EU ElectionsOpinionEU PoliticalAfricaMigrationGreen EconomyHealth & SocietyEU & the WorldRule of LawAgendaDigitalNordicsInside EUobserverStakeholdersUkraineMagazine

Type

InvestigationAnalysisOpinionFeatureEUobservedInfographicExclusiveColumnInterviewInsightStakeholderPodcastVideoPollBook ReviewLetter

euobserver

Comment GuidelinesAbout UsPrivacy PolicyAdvertisingEditorial Corrections