Green NGOs demand EU dumps controversial energy treaty

Green groups have renewed their demand for the EU and member states to jointly withdraw from the controversial Energy Charter Treaty (ECT).

The ECT is an international agreement that grants cross-border cooperation in the energy sector, signed in 1994 by nearly 50 countries, including all EU member states, plus most countries from eastern Europe, central Asia, and Japan.



The European Commission and national capitals participated by videoconference last week (6 to 9 July) in the fir...