Thursday

28th Jan 2021

  1. News
  2. Justice & Home Affairs

Poland imposes anti-abortion law amid EU concern

  • (Photo: Piotr Pawłowski)

By

Poland is bringing a divisive anti-abortion law into force, amid escalating EU doubt on the legality of its court system.

The law, banning all terminations except for cases of rape and incest or if the mother's life was at risk, was to come into effect after Poland's Constitutional Court confirmed its earlier verdict by publishing a statement of justification on Wednesday (27 January).

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Become an expert on Europe

Get instant access to all articles — and 20 years of archives. 14-day free trial.

Choose your plan

... or subscribe as a group

Don't miss out on

Our exclusive news stories and investigations. Influential. Investigative. Independent.

Koert Debeuf

Why join?

Watch our editor-in-chief Koert Debeuf explain the reasons in this 30-second video.

The original ruling, last October, prompted anti-government protests led by women's rights activists up and down the Roman Catholic country.

Wednesday's move saw a few thousand people hold a peaceful demonstration in Warsaw city centre.

It also provoked a harsh debate on Polish values and rule of law, indicating further turbulence ahead, however.

"The right to life is fundamental, because without life, no other human rights have meaning," Bartłomiej Wróblewski, an MP from the right-wing ruling Law and Justice (PiS) party, said.

"The state can no longer take a life away only because someone is sick, disabled, in poor health," he added.

"It's a step forward, firmly removing clearly eugenic abortion from Polish law," Jerzy Kwaśniewski, the head of a government consultative body, Ordo Iuris, also said.

But for Borys Budka, the leader of the centre-right Civic Platform opposition party, Wednesday's move was a "provocation" by PiS chairman Jarosław Kaczyński.

Kaczyński wanted to "set Poland on fire" with new protests to deflect attention from his mishandling of the pandemic, Budka said.

It was an act of "ideological war", Władysław Kosiniak-Kamysz, from the left-wing Polish People's Party (PSL), also said after Kaczyński recently referred to women's rights campaigners as "evil".

"An illegal act is becoming Polish law. We can support women in making heroic choices, but we can't force them," Szymon Hołownia, a recent Polish presidential candidate, noted.

Hołownia's reference to "illegality" came amid criticism that the Constitutional Court itself had lost legitimacy by being improperly stuffed with pro-PiS appointees.

"A pseudo-tribunal published a pseudo-verdict," Małgorzata Kidawa-Błońska, another Civic Platform MP, added.

"The Constitutional Court was improperly composed ... so, since there wasn't a legal verdict, we have to ask, under which law, they [the adoption laws] can enter into force? It's complete chaos," Andrzej Rzepliński, a former Constitutional Court president, said.

The battle on values and rule of law has also played out at EU level, after the European Commission launched a sanctions procedure against PiS judicial reforms back in 2017.

And the commission, also on Wednesday, tightened the screw by sending its latest complaint, on a Polish judicial Disciplinary Tribunal.

The "new grievance" said the tribunal was meant to have suspended work under EU law, because its political independence from PiS was likewise in doubt.

"Poland has one month to reply to this additional reasoned opinion and to take the necessary measures to comply with EU law, otherwise the commission may refer the case to the Court of Justice," it said.

The tribunal recently lifted the immunity of one judge, Igor Tuleya, whose verdicts and political activism were disliked by Poland's ruling party.

He now faces over three years in prison on a technicality.

But he told Polish media that was a price he was "willing to pay".

"I'm acting ... not just as a judge who respects the law, but also trying, today, to show the position of Polish civil disobedience," Tuleya said on Wednesday.

"The Constitutional Tribunal has nothing to do with the constitution. Laws have nothing to do with laws [any more]," he added, referring to the anti-abortion verdict and Poland's wider legal limbo.

Site Section

  1. Justice & Home Affairs

Related stories

  1. Poland: Abortion 'revolution' means end of old order
  2. Poland hammered on women's rights in EU debate
  3. Poland's assault on women's rights is just the beginning
MEPs: Portugal 'risks undermining' trust in EU prosecutor

Portuguese justice minister Francisca Van Dunem, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, argued that the Lisbon government was only following the advice of the country's magistrates when pushing for its candidate.

MEPs chide Portugal and Council in EU prosecutor dispute

The Belgian and Bulgarian prosecutors who were appointed had also not been the experts' first choice. Belgian prosecutor Jean-Michel Verelst has challenged the council's decision at the European Court of Justice.

EU Commission mulls police access to encrypted apps

The European Commission has not ruled out allowing police access to encrypted services. Instead, it says a balance needs to be found to protect rights while at the same time offering some leeway to law enforcement.

News in Brief

  1. Putin holds out olive branch to Europe
  2. US snatched Russian anti-air system from Libya warlord
  3. UK to extradite alleged trafficker to EU despite Brexit
  4. EU puts trust in Boeing 737s after post-crash ban
  5. EU animal-export trade under harsh spotlight
  6. City of London wants to set rules for EU
  7. MEPs want 2030 targets to reduce consumption footprint
  8. Coronavirus cases worldwide pass 100m

Feature

Covid-hit homeless find Xmas relief at Brussels food centre

The Kamiano food distribution centre in Brussels is expecting 20 people every half hour on Christmas Day. For many, Kamiano is also more than that - a support system for those made homeless or impoverished.

Top court finds Hungary and Poland broke EU rules

EU tribunal said Hungary's legislation made it "virtually impossible" to make an asylum application. Restricting access to international protection procedure is a violation of EU rules.

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAEU Code of Conduct can showcase PPPs delivering healthier more sustainable society
  2. CESIKlaus Heeger and Romain Wolff re-elected Secretary General and President of independent trade unions in Europe (CESI)
  3. Nordic Council of MinistersWomen benefit in the digitalised labour market
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersReport: The prevalence of men who use internet forums characterised by misogyny
  5. Nordic Council of MinistersJoin the Nordic climate debate on 17 November!
  6. UNESDAMaking healthier diets the easy choice

Latest News

  1. Poland imposes anti-abortion law amid EU concern
  2. The EU's vaccine strategy - the key points
  3. EU-AstraZeneca row flares up after vaccines shortfall
  4. First Covid, now McKinsey - how austerity hit EU healthcare
  5. Frontex suspends operations in Hungary
  6. Cyprus: a heavy caseload for new EU prosecutors office
  7. MEPs: Portugal 'risks undermining' trust in EU prosecutor
  8. EU to control vaccine exports in row over delays

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us