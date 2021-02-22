Monday

22nd Feb 2021

LGBTI fears over new Polish member at EU institution

  • The EESC is composed of civil society groups, including the one dealing with diversity issues (Photo: EU)

By

Some two dozen MEPs are raising concerns over Polish anti-LGBTi influence within the EU's smallest institution.

The alert concerns the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), a Brussels-based institution that describes itself as a conduit for civil society.

The MEPs are part of a cross-party coalition that seeks to defend LGBTi people, co-chaired by Luxembourg's centre-left Marc Angel and Germany's Green Terry Reintke.

They are upset that Poland has sent an individual with a dubious CV on LGBTI-rights to the EESC, who was then assigned to a group dealing on diversity.

The EESC diversity group handles issues like gender equality and gay rights.

But the Polish member, Tymoteusz Adam Zych, appears to have a history that goes against such issues, say the MEPs.

In a letter addressed to the EESC leadership, they question Zych's role in the diversity group.

"The recent appointment of Mr Zych undoubtedly raises questions over the legitimacy of his work in the field and the intentions behind his appointment," they say.

Zych is the vice-president of Board of Ordo Iuris Institute for Legal Culture.

The institute is known for promoting anti-LGBTI, anti-women's rights, anti-choice and anti-gender rhetoric in Poland.

The MEPs say Ordo Iuris is "a driving force behind campaigns aiming to undermine human rights and gender equality in Poland."

It is also close to the governing coalition in Warsaw, sparking fears that Zych may be taking cues from the country's conservative leadership.

Poland has been embroiled with the European Commission, as well as rights defenders, for its wider efforts to delegitimise the gay community.

It made international headlines after towns through the country declared themselves so-called 'LGBTi-free zones'.

Earlier this year, the conservative Law and Justice government also announced the enforcement of a near total abortion ban.

The call sparked widespread protests.

Zych has been contacted by EUobserver for comment.

  1. EU institution beset by harassment claims
  2. The EU committee's great 'per diem' charade

Investigation

EU institution beset by harassment claims

Insiders at the European Economic and Social Committee (EESC), the EU's smallest institution, have described a culture-of-fear environment in the workplace, in the wake of the probationary appointment of its newest secretary-general.

Investigation

The EU committee's great 'per diem' charade

Around 30 members of European Economic Social Committee, who live and work primarily in Brussels or nearby, have claimed €1.47m in a 'daily subsistence' allowance from European taxpayers to cover accommodation, food and local transport for meetings held in Brussels.

EU condemns Slovenian PM's harassment of journalist

Slovenia's populist prime minister Janez Janša attempted to discredit a Brussels reporter after she published a critical article about the state of media freedoms in the country. The European Commission condemned the PM's language - but refrained from naming him.

MEPs: Portugal 'risks undermining' trust in EU prosecutor

Portuguese justice minister Francisca Van Dunem, whose country holds the EU's rotating presidency, argued that the Lisbon government was only following the advice of the country's magistrates when pushing for its candidate.

Feature

Covid-hit homeless find Xmas relief at Brussels food centre

The Kamiano food distribution centre in Brussels is expecting 20 people every half hour on Christmas Day. For many, Kamiano is also more than that - a support system for those made homeless or impoverished.

Top court finds Hungary and Poland broke EU rules

EU tribunal said Hungary's legislation made it "virtually impossible" to make an asylum application. Restricting access to international protection procedure is a violation of EU rules.

