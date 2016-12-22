Thursday

22nd Dec 2016

  1. News
  2. Migration

Migrant camp evacuated in Paris

  • The makeshift camp in Paris. More than 4,000 people have previously been removed in two previous operations in July and September. (Photo: Reuters)

By

French police have started removing some 3,000 migrants from a makeshift camp in Paris, on Friday morning (4 November), 10 days after a larger, similar operation in Calais.

Some 600 policemen started to gather people at 6AM in order to put them on buses that will take them to reception centers in the area.

Dear EUobserver reader

Subscribe now for unrestricted access to EUobserver.

Sign up for 30 days' free trial, no obligation. Full subscription only 15 € / month or 150 € / year.

  1. Unlimited access on desktop and mobile
  2. All premium articles, analysis, commentary and investigations
  4. EUobserver archives

EUobserver is the only independent news media covering EU affairs in Brussels and all 28 member states.

♡ We value your support.

If you already have an account click here to login.

The camp, made of tents across several streets in the north-east of Paris, is mainly occupied by Sudanese, Eritreans, and Afghans. Most were on their way to Calais, almost 300 kilometres north, where they would try to reach the UK.

More than 4,000 people had already been evacuated in two previous operations in July and September. But numbers have again risen in recent weeks as the government dismantled the Calais camp.

Many of those in the camp could not continue to Calais, while others came from the emptied Calais camp.

Last week the mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo, described a "dramatic humanitarian and health situation", saying that giving a shelter to the people was an "absolute necessity".

After the evacuation of more than 5,000 from Calais, the French government cannot afford the creation of another camp in the heart of the capital a few months before next spring's presidential and legislative elections.

"We could not tolerate the camps [in Calais] and we will not tolerate others," president Francois Hollande said after the dismantlement of the so-called Jungle in Calais.

He added that camps were "not worthy of what welcoming can be in France".

Migrants who want to go to the UK are not just stranded in France because of the English Channel, but also because of the Touquet agreement, by which people are checked in France before crossing, and not on British soil when they arrive.

Politicians in the Calais region have called for a renegotiation of the Touquet agreement so the UK takes responsibility for border controls and processing of asylum claims.

The call for change is now national ahead of upcoming elections. In a debate on Thursday evening, all presidential nomination candidates for the centre-right Republicans party said that that the agreement should be renegotiated.

One using the word for the centres in Italy and Greece, where migrants entering the Schengen area are registered and identified, said France had become "Europe's largest hotspot."

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. French begin dismantling Calais migrant camp
  2. Calais mayor says UK border deal must be part of Brexit talks

Focus

Malta will try to 'please everyone' on migration

The forthcoming EU presidency will seek compromise on asylum policy and push forward discussions on the control of external borders, Maltese interior minister Carmelo Abela told EUobserver.

Opinion

Let refugees help the EU

To solve the Syrian refugee crisis the EU will have to take a leadership role and work effectively with refugee and diaspora communities who can serve as agents of change.

News in Brief

  1. Wallonia sues Volkswagen over Dieselgate scandal
  2. Report: EU commissioners want to cut Poland's funding
  3. Italy's Monte dei Paschi bank faces state bailout
  4. Muslim woman set to become Romania PM
  5. EU dodges decision in US visa row
  6. States must ratify EU-Singapore deal, ECJ lawyer says
  7. EU court: Morocco deals don't apply to Western Sahara
  8. UK mass surveillence is illegal, EU court says

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Zero Waste EuropePublic Support Needed to Promote Zero Waste in More Municipalities
  2. Belgrade Security ForumEU Cannot Afford to Ignore the Western Balkans as Populism Surges
  3. Dialogue PlatformFethullah Gulen Calls for an Investigation on the Assassination of Russian Ambassador to Turkey
  4. World VisionAmid EU Talks on Migration, Children on the Move Remain Forgotten and Unprotected
  5. Centre Maurits CoppietersAlex Salmond Receives Coppieters Award for his Service to Scotland and Europe
  6. ACCA & ECODA“Aligning Corporate Governance and Culture” - Panel Discussion on 11 January
  7. International Partnership for Human RightsStrong Support for Hamburg Declaration on Human Rights Defenders
  8. Swedish EnterprisesHow to Use Bioenergy Coming From Forests in a Sustainable Way?
  9. Counter BalanceReport Reveals Corrupt but Legal Practices in Development Finance
  10. Swedish EnterprisesMEPs and Business Representatives Debate on the Future of the EU at Winter Mingle
  11. ACCAFifty Key Factors in the Public Sector Accountants Need to Prepare for
  12. UNICEFSchool “as Vital as Food and Medicine” for Children Caught up in Conflict