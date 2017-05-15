Monday

15th May 2017

  1. News
  2. Migration

Germany and Italy want EU to halt migrants in Libya

  • A view of Libya's border with Chad in 2012. (Photo: ECHO/M.Eick)

By

Italy and Germany are reportedly seeking an EU mission to stabilise Libya's 5,000km southern border with neighbouring countries and curb migration.

German newspaper Welt am Sonntag reported on Sunday (14 May) that the German interior minister, Thomas de Maiziere, and his Italian counterpart, Marco Minniti, want the mission set up between Libya and Niger.

The ministers sent a joint-letter last week to the European Commission, saying that an EU mission at the border between the two nations was needed "as soon as possible."

"The first months of this year have shown that our efforts up to this point have been insufficient. We must prevent hundreds of thousands of people who are in the hands of smugglers from risking their lives in Libya and the Mediterranean," the letter states.

The letter, also seen by the French news agency AFP, says greater development and local support is needed for people living along the border. It also calls for "technical and financial support" to Libyan authorities.

Abdulsalam Kajman, the vice president of the UN and EU-backed government seated in Tripoli, had also told Italy's Corriere della Sera newspaper on Sunday that Libya was willing to launch patrols with the help of other countries.

"If we don't resolve southern Libya's problems, we will not resolve the migrant issue," he said.

Kajman added that Italy was prepared to help train a new patrol guard for the task.

The plans are part of a broader effort to prevent people from leaving Libya on boats towards the EU and crack down on migrant smugglers.

The exodus from the coast has increased by over 44 percent - when compared to the same period last year - with some 45,000 people having disembarked between January and mid-May so far.

Another 1,200 have died in the attempt, according to figures provided by the Geneva-based International Organisation for Migration (IOM).

The proposals come amidst another large rescue effort over the weekend. Some 484 people were plucked from boats in the Mediterranean on Saturday.

The EU is already training the Libyan coast guard to rescue people inside the territory.

But the plan has generated controversy given that those rescued are sent to any number of militia-run detention facilities within the country.

Human warehouses

"They are called detention centres, temporary reception centres, but actually they are human warehouses," Annemarie Loof, Doctors without Borders (MSF) programme manager for Libya, told MEPs in late April.

Loof, who has visited the facilities, says some of the people being detained are sold into slavery and forced into prostitution.

"They are sold, you can sponsor a migrant if you wish, which means you pay a certain sum of money and take somebody home."

Earlier this year, the EU had announced a €200 million package to financed projects around north Africa - geared towards migration in Libya.

The EU commission says around €90 million will go to step up the protection of migrants and reinforce migration management in Libya.

The money will be funnelled through organisations such as the IOM and United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR), among others.

Press Article

  1. Italy rescues migrants as calls mount to secure southern Libya

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. Libya commanders in Brussels for migration talks
  2. EU leaders discuss Libya migrant plans
EU leaders discuss Libya migrant plans

A letter by Maltese prime minister Joseph Muscat, which will be discussed at the EU summit, provides an overview of plans to keep migrants in Libya.

Hungary and Slovakia challenge quotas at the EU's top court

During a hearing at the EU's top court, Hungary and Slovakia defended their decision not to take in asylum seekers based on a mandatory quota system, while the European Commission, Germany and others stressed the need for solidarity.

EU stands aside as Hungary detains migrants

Commission is withholding action on Hungary's detention of asylum seekers, even as the Hungarian government tries to "stop Brussels" on immigration policy.

Austria wants out of EU migrant relocations

Austria is required to start relocating asylum seekers from Italy and Greece after an exemption to the scheme ended on 11 March. But Austria's chancellor has other ideas and wants the exemption prolonged.

News in Brief

  1. EU not ready to sign China Silk Road trade plans
  2. Estonian EU presidency to focus on defence
  3. Cyberattack could spread futher, warns Europol
  4. Unpaid interns take legal action against Belgium
  5. EU calls for US talks on airline laptop ban
  6. US affirms need for action on climate change in Arctic Council
  7. Narrow lead for SPD in German warmup elections
  8. Germany forecasts increased tax income from booming economy

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. International Partnership for Human RightsThe Cost of Speaking Out: Human Rights Violations Committed in Belarus
  2. ACCABanishing Bias? Audit, Objectivity and the Value of Professional Scepticism
  3. Martens CentreBetween a Rock and a Hard Place: How Can the EU Support Belarus?
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersNew Oslo Climate Declaration Focuses on Rising Temperatures in the Arctic
  5. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceAbdominal Obesity: A Causal Risk Factor for Cardiometabolic Diseases
  6. EU Green Week 2017Discuss EU Environmental Policies With Industry Experts and Thought Leaders
  7. GEN Summit 2017Join the World's Leading Media Summit for Thought-Provoking Talks and Experiences
  8. International Partnership for Human RightsTogether for Human Rights: A Year in Review
  9. Malta EU 2017EU All Set for Free Roaming Starting 15 June
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersRefugee Unemployment Biggest Drain on Public Purse, Says New Nordic Studies
  11. Dialogue Platform17,000 Women, 515 Babies in Turkish Prisons, a Report Reveals
  12. European Healthy Lifestyle AllianceCharlotte Hornets' Nicolas Batum Tells Kids to "Eat Well, Drink Well, Move!"

Latest News

  1. Germany and Italy want EU to halt migrants in Libya
  2. Joint defence and Africa on EU agenda This WEEK
  3. Schulz fails to win elections in German home state
  4. Strasbourg plenary pushes up Airbnb demand
  5. Austria heading for snap elections
  6. USA: Russland hat Macron gehackt
  7. Débat sur le rôle de la Russie dans le piratage de Macron
  8. Tories on manoeuvres, as Labour wakes from Brexit slumber