Monday

25th Jun 2018

  1. News
  2. Migration

UN offers to help EU's migrant 'disembarkation' plan

  • Some 934 people are feared dead or missing this year so far in their efforts to cross the Mediterranean sea (Photo: SOS Mediterranee)

By

The United Nations refugee agency (UNHCR) is open to separating asylum seekers from economic migrants in proposals currently being bounced around among EU states and the European Commission.

In a confidential letter to the Bulgarian EU presidency, and seen by this website, UNHCR chief Filippo Grandi says the agency welcomes talks to tease out details on possible solutions ahead of the EU summit later this week.

Read and decide

Join EUobserver today

Support quality EU news

Get instant access to all articles — and 18 year's of archives. 30 days free trial.

Choose your plan

... our join as a group

Don't miss out on

Our full coverage of the upcoming European summit this month. Moving closer together or splitting apart in troubled times?

Lisbeth Kirk

Why join?

Watch our founder Lisbeth Kirk explain the reasons in this 30 seconds video.

"I would welcome an urgent opportunity to discuss with concerned governments new collaborative arrangements, within and outside the EU, to ensure predictable and safe disembarkation of those rescued at sea," he says.

Grandi says both the UNHCR and International Office for Migration (IOM) will soon come forward with a plan that encapsulates the ideas. Both currently operate programmes in Libya and Niger to resettle refugees and return people back home.

The letter, dated 18 June, is addressed to Bulgaria's prime minister Boyko Borissov, whose country is at the helm of the six month EU presidency.

The IOM has previously confirmed it was working with the UNHCR for handling the new sea arrivals ideas - but only within the European Union, noting "nothing has been finalised yet."

Outside or inside EU?

Such efforts come amid leaked draft of the EU summit conclusions, which mentions setting up so-called "regional disembarkation platforms", where migrants would be filtered in an effort to stop sea journeys towards Europe.

"Platforms are here to stay, this is a debate that Europe is discussing with interest," said one senior EU official.

But it remains unclear what such platforms would look like in practice, their legal implications, and where exactly they would be set up.

The EU in 2015 launched so-called 'hotspots', defined at the time as a means to relocate genuine asylum seekers arriving in Italy and in Greece elsewhere in Europe.

Such zones, particularly on the Greek islands, have caused untold grief and suffering for thousands stranded in overcrowded centres, described by some as open prisons, where women and children fear abuse and sexual violence.

The three scenarios

As for the disembarkation ideas being floated, three scenarios have emerged.

The first option is a regional arrangement with coastal states in north Africa countries. People rescued at sea would then be offloaded in countries outside Europe. Those in need of protection are shuffled into a resettlement programme run by the UNHCR, while everyone else is sent home by the IOM.

The second option entails regional arrangements between EU countries. This includes identifying people in need of protection and involves a beefed up European border and coast guard agency, also known as Frontex, and a bigger European asylum support office (Easo).

Both agencies are set to get an extra boost following soon-to-be announced proposals by the European Commission, which also includes stepping up returns.

The third option, which has been dismissed by the European Commission, would involve sending rejected asylum applicants to centres outside the EU.

"None of these options, none of them have been explored right to the end. There are two that can provide fertile ground for discussions," said Natasha Bertaud, a European Commission spokeswoman, in Brussels on Monday (25 June).

Bilateral deals

The ideas on disembarkation are designed, in part, to address Italian demands to stop people from reaching its shores.

But Germany is more concerned with preventing asylum seekers from then travelling freely across its borders, in what is known as secondary movements.

The two priorities clashed ahead of a mini-summit on migration in Brussels on Sunday, billed as one that aims to find European solutions, but where Germany then supported plans for direct deals with other EU states.

"There will be bilateral and trilateral agreements, how can we help each other, not always wait for all 28 members," Angela Merkel, Germany's chancellor, said on Sunday, in a nod to her supposed ally and interior minister, the Christian Social Union's Horst Seehofer.

Seehofer had given Merkel a two-week deadline over threats to impose bilateral deals, regardless of her opposition, to stop and turn back asylum seekers at Germany's internal border.

The European Commission now appears ready to back such direct deals.

It says existing EU asylum laws allow for one EU state to speed up returns of asylum seekers under the Dublin regulation, which determines who is responsible for processing claims for international protection.

"What is possible under EU law is for member states to conclude bilateral arrangements, trilateral arrangements, to accelerate the procedures that are contained in the Dublin regulation including 'take back, take charge requests'," said Bertaud.

Site Section

  1. Migration

Related stories

  1. EU leaders still in search of migration plan
  2. Bavaria hijacks EU migration talks
  3. Commission defends Africa migrant plan ahead of summit
EU leaders still in search of migration plan

Select EU leaders met amid rising tension over migration, with Italy's PM, who had threatened to boycott the summit, putting forward a new plans to stop boats from leaving Libya.

EU summit set to outsource asylum

Draft conclusions of the EU summit seen by this website suggest setting up "regional disembarkation platforms", possibly in countries near Libya, to separate asylum seekers and economic migrants.

Opinion

Fate of EU refugee deal hangs in the balance

Europe's choice is between unplanned, reactive, fragmented, ineffective migration policy and planned, regulated, documented movements of people, writes International Rescue Committee chief David Miliband.

Opinion

EU summit: migrants get a 'vote' too

Non-citizens from Nigeria to Afghanistan get a binding 'vote' on whatever the EU's internal debates submit to them. They will vote with their feet on whether to keep trying their luck when faced with a new system.

News in Brief

  1. EU publishes Australia, New Zealand trade mandates
  2. EP civil liberties committee votes for Article 7 on Hungary
  3. Report blames 2017 egg scare on lax EU enforcement
  4. Nine countries to sign up for Macron's military initiative
  5. Re-elected Erdogan potentially in power until 2028
  6. Macron's popularity drops among French pensioners
  7. Tajani calls for €6bn investment to halt migration
  8. Major demo in London for second EU referendum

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. UNESDAThe European Soft Drinks Industry Supports over 1.7 Million Jobs
  2. Mission of China to the EUJointly Building Belt and Road Initiative Leads to a Better Future for All
  3. Macedonian Human Rights MovementMHRMI Launches Lawsuits Against Individuals and Countries Involved in Changing Macedonia's Name
  4. IPHRCivil society asks PACE to appoint Rapporteur to probe issue of political prisoners in Azerbaijan
  5. ACCASocial Mobility – How Can We Increase Opportunities Through Training and Education?
  6. Nordic Council of MinistersEnergy Solutions for a Greener Tomorrow
  7. UNICEFWhat Kind of Europe Do Children Want? Unicef & Eurochild Launch Survey on the Europe Kids Want
  8. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Countries Take a Stand for Climate-Smart Energy Solutions
  9. Mission of China to the EUChina: Work Together for a Better Globalisation
  10. Nordic Council of MinistersNordics Could Be First Carbon-Negative Region in World
  11. European Federation of Allergy and AirwaysLife Is Possible for Patients with Severe Asthma
  12. PKEE - Polish Energy AssociationCommon-Sense Approach Needed for EU Energy Reform

Latest News

  1. Rutte - from 'Mr No' to 'next Tusk'?
  2. UN offers to help EU's migrant 'disembarkation' plan
  3. Progressive CAP alternative only hope for sustainability
  4. Ponytailed green MEP joins 'the other side of the table'
  5. EU leaders still in search of migration plan
  6. Migration row at centre of EU summit This Week
  7. Merkel's woes cast shadow on EU's future
  8. Europe's tech race - trying to keep pace with US and China

Stakeholders' Highlights

  1. Nordic Council of MinistersNordic Region to Lead in Developing and Rolling Out 5G Network
  2. Mission of China to the EUChina-EU Economic and Trade Relations Enjoy a Bright Future
  3. ACCAEmpowering Businesses to Engage with Sustainable Finance and the SDGs
  4. Nordic Council of MinistersCooperation in Nordic Electricity Market Considered World Class Model
  5. FIFAGreen Stadiums at the 2018 Fifa World Cup
  6. Mission of China to the EUChina and EU Work Together to Promote Sustainable Development
  7. Counter BalanceEuropean Ombudsman Requests More Lending Transparency from European Investment Bank
  8. FIFARecycling at the FIFA World Cup in Russia
  9. Nordic Council of MinistersOECD Report: Gender Equality Boosts GDP Growth in Nordic Region
  10. Centre Maurits Coppieters“Peace and Reconciliation Is a Process That Takes Decades” Dr. Anthony Soares on #Brexit and Northern Ireland
  11. Mission of China to the EUMEPs Positive on China’s New Measures of Opening Up
  12. Macedonian Human Rights MovementOld White Men are Destroying Macedonia by Romanticizing Greece

Join EUobserver

Support quality EU news

Join us